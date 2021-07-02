Classical Theatre of Harlem to Present the New York Premiere of Will Power's SEIZE THE KING

The Classical Theatre of Harlem is forging ahead with ambitious plans to bring back its signature production for audiences this summer. CTH's "Uptown Shakespeare in the Park'' series will reopen this July with the New York premiere of SEIZE THE KING, a reimagining of Shakespeare's Richard III by the award-winning playwright Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield and choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher.

Performances begin on Tuesday July 6 for a run through Thursday July 29 at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park (124th Street and 5th Avenue). Opening night is Friday July 9, 2021. All performances are free to the public and all Friday evening performances will be preceded by Jazzmobile.

COVID safety measures including mandatory masking, digital playbills, distanced seating, and sanitizing stations will be implemented for the safety and comfort of everyone involved.

"After a challenging year for the theatre community, audiences have been eager to return to live shows," said CTH Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones. "We are confident that the many measures we are putting in place provide an atmosphere and environment to bring back live outdoor theatre here in Harlem."

With his country's throne empty, Richard knocks down threats to his ascension, fueling his insatiable ambition and paranoia. Even if he can be stopped - who can ensure a tyrant won't rise in his place? Award-winning playwright Will Power delivers a propulsive and timely modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare's Richard III that the San Diego City Beat described as "a sharp, lyrical script that blurs the line between the past and the present, while positing that ambition and depravity are not the province of merely one king, one country or one moment in time."

SEIZE THE KING will feature performances from Ro Boddie as Richard (A Boy and His Soul), Carson Elrod as Buckingham (Peter and the Starcatcher), Alisha Espinosa as Lady Anne (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), RJ Foster as Hastings (CTH's The Bacchae), Andrea Patterson as Queen Woodville (The King Lear Project) and the EMERGE125 Ensemble, led by Tiffany Rea-Fisher.

SEIZE THE KING will perform Tuesdays through Sundays at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park. The amphitheater can be accessed by entering the park at 124th Street and 5th Avenue and then walking south. All performances begin at 8:30pm. Friday evening performances are preceded by performances by Jazzmobile, beginning at 7pm.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

WWW.CTHNYC.ORG