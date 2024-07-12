Classical Theatre of Harlem Unveils Full Cast for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Classical Theatre of Harlem has revealed the full cast for its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Carl Cofield. Set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance, this free outdoor production promises to be a celebration of talent, culture, and community. This production was made possible by the generous support of Wendell Pierce.

Event Details:

Dates: Tuesday through Sunday, July 6th - 28th

Time: 8:30 PM

Location: Richard Rodgers Amphitheatre in Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem, NY

Reservations: http://cthnyc.org/msnd/

Joining comedian Russell Peters in his Shakespearean debut as Nick Bottom, the cast features a talented ensemble of performers who will bring Shakespeare's magical world to life:

Ra'mya Aikens as Hermia

Hiram Delgado* as Lysander

Noah Michal as Helena

Brandon Carter* as Demetrius

Victor Williams* as Theseus / Oberon

Jesmille Darbouze as Hippolyta / Titania

Allen Gilmore* as Peter Quince / Egeus

Mykal Kilgore* as Philostrate / Puck

León Tak as Francis Flute / Cobweb

Carson Elrod* as Tom Snout / Peaseblossom / First Fairy

Olivia London* as Snug, Second Fairy, Moth (u/s Puck)

Deidre Staples as Starveling, Mustardseed

Taylor Collier as Dance Ensemble / Dance Captain

Latrea Rembert* as Dance Ensemble

Tracy Dunbar* as Dance Ensemble

Taylor Daniels* as Dance Ensemble

Stemarciae Bain as Dance Ensemble

Taylor Mackenzie Smith as Dance Ensemble

Victor Lewis Jr. as Dance Ensemble

Nisani Lopez as Dance Ensemble



Understudies:

Olivia London* as U/S - Puck / Titania-Hippolyta

Collin McConnell as U/S - Egeus, Quince, Snug, 2nd fairy, Moth, Snout, First Fairy, Peaseblossom, Flute, Cobweb

Jaylen Eashmond as U/S - Bottom

Christopher Then* as U/S - Oberon / Theseus

Angelica Williams as U/S - Starveling, Mustardseed; Helena

Marcus Fitzpatrick as U/S - Demetrius/Lysander



(*denotes AEA member)

"We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional cast of performers to our production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,'" said Carl Cofield, Director of the production. "Their talent and dedication will undoubtedly bring new depth and vibrancy to Shakespeare's beloved comedy, as we transport audiences to the heart of the Harlem Renaissance."

CTH is dedicating their entire 25th Anniversary Season to longtime trustee Andre Braugher. The 2024-25 season will also continue to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, and will open with this FREE Harlem Renaissance-themed Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and the world premiere of Memnon by Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield at the Getty Villa in California in September.

For more information about the show, please visit cthnyc.org and reservations can be made directly here: http://cthnyc.org/msnd/

WNYC is a media partner of The Classical Theatre of Harlem.

The 2024 CTH season will also include the following performances:

June 24, 2024: Person Place Thing interview with Randy Cohen and Ty Jones at the Harlem School for the Arts at 7:00 PM.

July 6 - 28, 2024: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (free) at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem, CTH’s upcoming production, William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, and invites audiences to immerse themselves in this enchanting classic, set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance. Directed by Carl Cofield, this free outdoor production promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Comedian Russell Peters will portray Nick Bottom. Having sold-out arenas around the world, including MSG and Barclays Center, this performance will Mark Peters' stage and Shakespearean debut. The full cast announcement will be shared later this Spring. This production was made possible by the generous support of Wendell Pierce.

September 5th - September 28th, 2024: The Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem present the World Premiere of Memnon, written by Will Power, directed by Carl Cofield and choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, bringing the story of Ethiopia’s powerful king to life as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now. Tickets go on sale on Monday, July 1.

Photo credit: Richard Termine

