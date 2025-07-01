Classical Theatre Of Harlem to Present SUNSET CONCERTS With Dr. Edward W. Hardy This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join acclaimed violinist and composer Dr. Edward W. Hardy-known for his work on the Obie Award-winning Off-Broadway production The Woodsman-for a genre-defying solo performance before each evening of MEMNON, The Classical Theatre of Harlem's powerful new production in Marcus Garvey Park.

Blending classical masterpieces, original works, and reimagined pop favorites, these Sunset Concerts provide an electrifying pre-show experience from 7:00 to 8:00 PM on July 9, 16, and 27. Come early, hang out, explore the pop-up markets in the park, and stay for the 8:30 PM performance of MEMNON-an epic theatrical production from one of Harlem's most dynamic cultural institutions. For more information about MEMNON and The Classical Theatre of Harlem's Uptown Shakespeare in the Park, visit cthnyc.org.

Details

Wednesday, July 9, Wednesday, July 16, & Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 7:00 PM EST (FREE)

Marcus Garvey Park: Richard Rodgers Amphitheater | 18 Mt Morris Park W, New York, NY 10027

Dr. Edward W. Hardy (born January 12, 1992) is a DownBeat Award-winning, critically acclaimed Black and Puerto Rican composer, music director, virtuoso violinist, and violist, and is one of the foremost exponents of solo violin repertoire for theatrical productions. Hardy made his Carnegie Hall debut as a solo violinist in 2024, performing in Sho Kuon's recital, The Music of Sho Kuon, a milestone performance that underscored his reputation in contemporary classical music. In total, Dr. Hardy has performed at Carnegie Hall 31 times, including his solo debut and numerous performances with various orchestras and ensembles. In 2025, Hardy made his solo debut at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, performing in C. Anthony Bryant's Juneteenth Jubilee.

While remaining dedicated to arts education and creative entrepreneurship, Dr. Hardy founded the Omnipresent Music Festival, is the co-founder/ past senior director of operations of the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship, and the previous digital marketing director and artistic advisor of the Beethoven in the Rockies Concert Series. Over the past decade, Hardy held violin teaching/ performing residencies and, as a visiting artist, gave masterclasses and lectures at numerous music programs and universities spanning New York City to Los Angeles, California.

Currently, Hardy's discography contains 8 singles, 1 album, and his list of original compositions include works for solo violin, voice, harp, piano, string quartet, string trio, string duo, Latin ensemble, and soundtracks for film and stage. He has research in non-traditional string techniques and has premiered contemporary works that reflect the African-American experience. Hardy holds a Doctor of Arts degree in violin performance from the University of Northern Colorado. www.edwardwhardy.com

Comments

