Classic Stage Company to Present NIGHT WATCH Rediscovery Reading

Classic Stage Company will present Night Watch by Lucille Fletcher, directed by Francesca Sabel, on Monday, September 29th at 7pm at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater. The full cast and creative team for the reading will be announced at a later date.

Elaine Wheeler may be living in luxury in her Manhattan townhouse, but she’s plagued by anxious insomnia. Peering out the window during one of her sleepless nights, Elaine is shocked to witness a murder in the abandoned building across the street - and even more shocked when the police tell her they found nothing there but an empty armchair. Soon, Elaine’s sanity is being questioned by everyone from her nosy new neighbor to her dearest friend to her own husband.

In this 1970s mystery, packed with suspense all the way to the thrilling end, reality, imagination, and deception do battle for one woman’s psyche. Night Watch debuted on Broadway in 1972 and was then made into a film starring Elizabeth Taylor.