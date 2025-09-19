City Center to Present TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NEW YORK CITY CENTER will present Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends (Oct 16 – 19), an encore presentation of the program curated by New York City Ballet star Tiler Peck for the inaugural Artists at the Center in 2022. “This is the most personal show I’ve ever created,” says Peck. “Every single piece on the program was created on, for, or by me—I've never put together an evening that felt this entirely my own before.”

The program presents a showcase of 21st century choreography featuring Peck alongside a collection of fellow stars: India Bradley, Chun Wai Chan, Jeffrey Cirio, Michelle Dorrance, Christopher Grant, Lex Ishimoto, Aaron Marcellus, Roman Mejia, Jillian Meyers, Mira Nadon, Quinn Starner, Byron Tittle, Ryan Tomash, and Penelope Wendtlandt.

The program opens with William Forsythe’s The Barre Project, Blake Works II, a work he created specifically for Peck with music by James Blake. Tiler Peck’s Thousandth Orange, set to live music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw follows and then Alonzo King’s electric pas de deux Swift Arrow with music by Jason Moran. The program closes with the City Center commission Time Spell, a collaboration between Peck, tap dance icon Michelle Dorrance, and Emmy-nominated Jillian Meyers.