Cirque Mechanics Brings A Free-Wheeling Circus To The New Victory Theater, March 24-April 16

Zephyr will bring a free-wheeling theatrical circus experience to the New Victory Theater from March 24 through April 16. Returning to delight New Victory audiences for the fifth time, Cirque Mechanics' innovative ensemble of aerialists, jugglers, and gymnasts will showcase the relationship between humankind and the machines they create in a dizzying, human-powered spectacle.

Throwing all caution to the wind, the adrenaline-driven daredevils of Cirque Mechanics are back with several thrilling new acts including an all-new mechanical masterpiece: a 20-foot-tall windmill powered by sheer strength! Set on a rotating turntable, there's practically nothing in Zephyr that won't spin-including your head-as acrobats brazenly balance atop the windmill's blades and fearlessly face the Wheel of Destiny. A turbine tug of war between man, nature and machine, Zephyr is a whirlwind of circus that'll blow you away.

"We are thrilled to be returning to the New Victory Theater for a fifth time!" said Aida Lashua, Co-Producer and Marketing Director of Cirque Mechanics. "Since our last time in New York City was pre-pandemic, this feels like a wonderful family reunion. We are honored to be welcomed back to the iconic stage, which delivers the world to the young and the young at heart, with Zephyr. This show brings with it all you have come to expect from Cirque Mechanics, a hopeful story full of innovative machines, acrobatic sparks, and circus fun."

Zephyr is produced by Cirque Mechanics, which builds innovative spectacles with an unmistakably Vegas sense of playfulness and grandeur. For every new show, founder and Cirque du Soleil veteran Chris Lashua starts by sketching an elaborate machine that will serve as the onstage centerpiece. Around this mechanical marvel, the ensemble of aerialists, jugglers and gymnasts build a theatrical circus experience that showcases the relationship between humankind and the machines we create.

"Zephyr's extraordinary scale and original mechanical contraptions fill the stage with exactly the kind of awe-inspiring spectacle that you'd expect from a circus of this caliber," said Mary Rose Lloyd, New 42 Artistic Director. "Cirque Mechanics is a shining example of American circus at its very best, and we can't wait to have them return to the New Victory."

Zephyr runs 95 minutes including one intermission and is recommended for everyone 5+.

Tickets start at $20 and are available online (NewVictory.org) and by phone (646.223.3010). For box office window hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lower lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show's themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Cirque Mechanics is founded by Chris Lashua, who serves as the company's director and primary machine designer; and Aida Lashua, who is Cirque Mechanics' marketing director. Zephyr is choreographed by Aloysia Gavre and features set and rigging designs by Sean Riley, lighting design by Joe D'Emilio and Leo Hidalgo, lighting direction by Leo Hidalgo, and music composition by Michael Picton. The show is co-directed by Aloysia Gavre, Sean Riley, and Steven Ragatz.

Cirque Mechanics has visited the New Victory Theater previously to perform Birdhouse Factory in 2008, Boom Town in 2011, Pedal Punk in 2015 and 42FT in 2019.

Powered by New 42, the New Victory Theater is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the National Endowment for the Arts; as well as the New 42 Board of Directors, and our dedicated foundation, corporate and individual donors.

The New Victory opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995, this nonprofit theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States. Reflecting and serving the multicultural city it calls home, The New Victory is committed to arts access for all communities of New York to experience and engage with the exemplary international shows on its stages. A global leader in arts education, youth development and audience engagement, the New Victory Theater has been honored by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award, and by the Drama Desk for "providing enchanting, sophisticated children's theater that appeals to the child in all of us, and for nurturing a love of theater in young people."

Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet, New 42 is a cultural nonprofit whose mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward. Driven by a deep commitment to performing arts access, New 42 connects people to world-class performances, essential education and employment programs, and creative communities that push culture forward. Through New Victory and New 42 Studios, the nonprofit serves artists, educators and New Yorkers of all ages with invaluable arts engagement and resources in and beyond the performing arts. Together with our supporters, New 42 opens new perspectives, incubates new works and creates new opportunities to move us all.