Christopher Fitzgerald, Greg Hildreth and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala
Christopher Fitzgerald and Greg Hildreth will host the benefit event at City Winery, featuring performances by cast members from HAMILTON, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, and other
Classic Stage Company has revealed the hosts and initial performers for their 2026 Gala, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, Outer Critics Circle Award acting nominee for CSC's Assassins and director of CSC's upcoming production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty.
Hosted by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Fallen Angels, Waitress) and Greg Hildreth (CSC's Waiting for Lefty, Chicago), the 2026 Gala will feature performances and appearances by Whitney Bashor (MJ The Musical, The Bridges of Madison County), Simon Jones (The Importance of Being Earnest), Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), Jessica Molaskey (Sunday in the Park with George), Grammy Award winner John Pizzarelli (Dream), and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Into the Woods), with more to be announced.
Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell, Unknown Soldier), the event will be held on Monday, November 16 at City Winery, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage Company's mission of exploring and reimagining classics across the world's repertoire and bringing accessible theater to New York audiences. For more information about tables and tickets, please contact Weston Ganz at weston.ganz@classicstage.org.
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