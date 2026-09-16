Christopher Fitzgerald, Greg Hildreth and More to Join Classic Stage Company 2026 Gala

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Classic Stage Company has revealed the hosts and initial performers for their 2026 Gala, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, Outer Critics Circle Award acting nominee for CSC's Assassins and director of CSC's upcoming production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty.

Hosted by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Fallen Angels, Waitress) and Greg Hildreth (CSC's Waiting for Lefty, Chicago), the 2026 Gala will feature performances and appearances by Whitney Bashor (MJ The Musical, The Bridges of Madison County), Simon Jones (The Importance of Being Earnest), Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), Jessica Molaskey (Sunday in the Park with George), Grammy Award winner John Pizzarelli (Dream), and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Into the Woods), with more to be announced.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell, Unknown Soldier), the event will be held on Monday, November 16 at City Winery, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage Company's mission of exploring and reimagining classics across the world's repertoire and bringing accessible theater to New York audiences. For more information about tables and tickets, please contact Weston Ganz at weston.ganz@classicstage.org.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 11 Hrs 09 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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