Charles Troy to Return to The York Theatre Company With FROM RUSSIA TO BERLIN: A CENTURY OF IRVING 1888-1989

WThe York Theatre Company is celebrating the legacy of the great American songwriter Irving Berlin with a special four-part virtual multimedia series. Theater historian - and York favorite -- Charles Troy returns to NYC with From Russia to Berlin: A Century of Irving 1888-1989, a multimedia presentation of Irving Berlin's extraordinary 101-year journey from a poor Russian-Jewish boy, Izzy Baline, to the great American songwriter. The virtual presentations will be available online Monday evenings November 22 - December 13, 2021 beginning at 5:30PM.

These presentations are leading up to The York's first mainstage production in twenty months, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood which begins performances November 24, 2021.

From Russia to Berlin: A Century of Irving 1888-1989 Come on along on this four-session series exploring the 101-year life of the ultimate Jewish immigrant, Irving Berlin. Charles Troy's seamless multimedia presentations feature slides of photos and original graphics, video clips from memorable movie scenes, and audio tracks of Berlin's fabulous songs, accompanied by a dramatic narrative.

FROM RUSSIA TO BERLIN: A CENTURY OF IRVING 1888-1989

Monday, November 22 at 5:30PM

Irving Berlin: The Ultimate Jewish Immigrant (1888-1925)

Berlin pulled himself out of poverty on New York's Lower East Side by teaching himself to write lyrics and play the piano, then broke through with a huge success, "Alexander's Ragtime Band," then followed with more hit songs and Broadway shows.

Monday, November 29 at 5:30PM

Irving Berlin Beats the Depression (1926 -1934)

Berlin assimilated by marrying a society girl, lost his self-confidence and then a fortune in the Crash, then snapped out of it by writing two hit Broadway shows, "Face the Music" and "As Thousands Cheer."

Monday, December 6 at 5:30PM

Irving Berlin in Tinseltown (1935 -1945)

Berlin conquered Hollywood with scores for three Astaire-Rogers films, then produced "God Bless America," then, in the midst of war, introduced the immortal "White Christmas," and then toured his show "This is the Army" to soldiers all over the world.

Monday, December 13 at 5:30PM

Irving Berlin Goes Out with a Bang (1946 -1989)

Berlin wrote his greatest show, "Annie Get Your Gun," and another hit Ethel Merman show, "Call Me Madam," before changing tastes in music sent him into a long, reclusive eclipse.

Charles Troy has entertained York audiences in person with his presentations on the creation of My Fair Lady, Camelot, Gypsy and Funny Girl, as well as presentations on Cole Porter and Jerry Herman. During the pandemic, he has converted his extensive repertoire into more than 50 videos, suitable for virtual events. Charles is based in Chicago and has played San Francisco, Scottsdale, Sarasota, South Florida, and many other venues all over the country. Check him out at www.charlestroy.com.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets for the Charles Troy multimedia presentations are priced at $20 for each performance, $15 for York Members; $70 for entire package, and $55 for York Members. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting OvationTix at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1082856, or by calling The York's Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org. PLEASE NOTE: The York Box Office is entirely virtual at this point since the flood at St. Peter's in January.