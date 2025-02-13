Chain Theatre Presents Taproot Creatives Production AVA AND TY By Megan Medley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new play AVA AND TY by Megan Medley is set to have its New York City premiere at the Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival this month. The original rom-com two-hander stars Amy BG Bruhns and Gabriella O'Fallon, directed by Taproot co-founders Megan Medley and Anita Castillo-Halvorssen, with intimacy direction by Carin Jennie Estey. AVA AND TY runs in Program 25 of the festival on February 16th, 23rd, and 28th.

AVA AND TY is a one-act play about a budding romance between an affluent non-binary person Ty and working-class Ava, a cis woman who up until this point in her life has identified as "straight." Amidst their witty and flirtatious rapport, the pair's rich and immediate chemistry is complicated by Ava's preconceived idea of her own sexual orientation - as well as a stark class difference between the two. Within a week of meeting each other, the two pull each other in even as their connection sparks difficult questions of power, identity, and privilege for each.

While trans rights and gender-affirming healthcare are under attack, Taproot relishes the opportunity to bring both of these characters' stories to the fore in a queer love story that has audiences laughing with and rooting for them.

Taproot Creatives, a recipient of the 2025 NYSCA-A.R.T/New York Creative Opportunity Fund, is an ensemble collective uplifting stories of and by marginalized genders while experimenting with nonhierarchical methods of development and production. AVA AND TY was conceived via Taproot's writers' workshop in 2021 and has previously been produced by Bluebird Theatre Company and SOOP Theatre Company's STN Festival where it was named a finalist for Best of the Fest.

Taproot produced its first play SHE SAID, SHE SAID (also by Medley) at the Chain where it enjoyed a sold-out run, and has since participated in the Chain Film Festival - another of Chain Theatre's celebrations of independent NYC storytellers.

AVA AND TY runs in Program #25 of the Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival on 2/16, 2/23, and 2/28 in person and via livestream.

AVA AND TY Tickets Show Code: AVA25

Livestream AVA AND TY Show Code: AVA25

