Celeste Lecesne's POOF! (OR WHAT THE FAIRIES KNOW) to Have Workshop Production at Dixon Place

Broadway actor, performer and Academy Award Winner Celeste Lecesne (formerly James Lecesne) will have a workshop production of his newest solo play POOF! (Or What the Fairies Know) on October 27, 28, and 29th at 7:30 pm. Presented by Dixon Place, (161A Chrystie Street between Rivington and Delancey Streets), Kevin Hourigan is the director with costume design by Award-Winning Broadway designer Michael Krass. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and $17 in advance and $20 at the door for seniors and Students. The running time is approximately 75 minutes.

Fairies have always enjoyed a close association with the natural world. But with so much of the natural world under threat from climate change, the fairies are not pleased, and they are beginning to show up in surprising ways. In addition to making everything more fabulous just by simply being, fairies have come to pass along some information, songs and a few spells that will be needed in the days to come.

The play was initially commissioned by the Ancram Opera House and had its first presentation as part of their outdoor festival in August 2021. Lecesne then returned for a writer's workshop in 2022.

CELESTE LECESNE

(he/they) wrote the Academy-Award nominated short film Trevor. Co-founder of The Trevor Project, the largest 24-hour suicide prevention and crisis intervention lifeline for LGBT and questioning youth he/they is also the co-founder of The Future Perfect Project. This national arts initiative offers LGBTQ+ youth the opportunity to express their vision of the future. Lecesne is best known for writing and performing in Award-Winning solo productions including the The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (Off Broadway at The Westside Theater). Acting credits include the Broadway the production of Gore Vidal's The Best Man, the Off Broadway Productions of Cloud Nine and the 30th Anniversary of Boys in The Band. He has written three novels for young adults, and created The Letter Q, a collection of letters by queer writers written to their younger selves. Celeste was the executive producer of After the Storm, a feature-length documentary film that follows the lives of 12 young people in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and he has written for TV (Will & Grace and Armistead Maupin's Further Tales of the City). Celestelecesne.com

KEVIN HOURIGAN

(he/him) is a director and producer based in NYC. Theater directing credits include Diana Oh's The Infinite Love Party (Bushwick Starr: co-creative director); Elixir (Pipeline Theater Co.); A Streetcar Named Desire (Precariat Productions); Another Rose (Virgin Voyages: Immersive Director); Queen of the Night (Beijing: Immersive Director and Lead Consultant; NYC: Asst. Director); Imagine: Yemen (Signature Center); Farmed (Joe's Pub and others); L'Histoire Du Soldat (Norfolk Chamber Music Festival); Uncle Vanya (Brooklyn College), Imagine Sissyphus Happy (Pace University); Cenerentola (Curtis Opera Theater); Talk to Me About Shame i (NY Fringe Festival: Fringe Award). He has directed workshops and readings of new work for writers including Craig Lucas, Naomi Wallace, Kia Corthron, Kara Lee Corthron, Truth Future Bachman, Brendan Pelsue, Mirando Rose Hall, Tegan McLeod, and Keelay Gipson. Hourigan is the recipient of an Individual Artist Award from the NY State Council for the Arts, and was the inaugural Directing Fellow and later the Producing Associate at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

has designed costumes, and sometimes scenery, collaboratively for a plethora of new plays, musicals and dances over many years. Recent projects include Hadestown and What the Constitution Means to Me in New York, but his work ranges to The Gate in Dublin, the Mariinsky in St. Petersburg, Russia, and regional theaters all over the U.S. For many years he proudly taught undergrad theatre students at New York University and is currently advising in the grad program at Brown University.

DIXON PLACE

Founded in 1986, Dixon Place (DP) is a non-profit institution deeply committed to fostering visionary artists by developing and presenting original new works in theater, dance, puppetry, literature, and everything in between. Organically developed programming, policies and curatorial practices ensure inclusivity regarding gender, race, sexual orientation, disabilities, age, and ethnicity. As a local bastion that inspires and encourages artists to generate new ideas and implement new practices, DP's foremost priorities are to serve as a safe haven for early career artists and provide meaningful, enriching experiences for audiences. Many artists such as Blue Man Group, Lisa Kron, John Leguizamo, and Deb Margolin began their careers at Dixon Place. With a principal focus on early and mid-career artists, DP has been honored to also present renowned artists, e.g. Justin Vivian Bond, Alan Cumming, Douglas Dunn, Karen Finley, Niles Ford, Raja Feather Kelly, Celeste (James) Lecesne, Taylor Mac, Wallace Shawn, Martha Wainwright, and BD Wong. An indispensable home for creators and their new work, DP provides incomparable opportunities for artists of all stripes and callings. Dixon Place has successfully supported creative achievement for 37 years, contributing significantly to NYC's cultural landscape.

