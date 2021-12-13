Casting & Dates Announced for ON SUGARLAND at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop announced today casting, dates and ticket information for On Sugarland by Obie Award winner Aleshea Harris (Is God Is, What to Send Up When It Goes Down) and directed by Obie Award winner, NYTW Usual Suspect & former 2050 Fellow Whitney White (Semblance, What to Send Up When It Goes Down). On Sugarland will begin previews on Wednesday February 2, 2022, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003), and is set to open on Wednesday February 23, for a limited run through Sunday March 13, 2022.

Sugarland is on precarious soil-three mobile homes line a southern cul-de-sac replete with years and years of decorative folk-art treasures and keepsakes. Young Sadie calls on generations of matriarchal ancestors to find the truth about her mother while the denizens of Sugarland rise each day to holler for the dead-conscripted soldiers lost to a greedy war-in a ritual reclamation of timeless grief.

This sweeping new work from Obie Award-winning playwright Aleshea Harris (Is God Is, What to Send Up When It Goes Down) is at once a spectacular pageant and spirited meditation on remarkable people transcending difficult circumstances. On Sugarland brings joyous life to communal healing with a glorious ensemble of 14 performers in a production directed by Obie Award winner, NYTW Usual Suspect & former 2050 Fellow Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down).

The cast of On Sugarland will include Stephanie Berry ("Fantasy Island") as Evelyn, Thomas Walter Booker ("Blue Bloods") as The Rowdy, Xavier Scott Evans ("Love Life") as The Rowdy, Mister Fitzgerald ("The Blacklist") as The Rowdy, Josh Fulton (Everybody Black) as The Rowdy, Charisma Glasper ("Russian Doll") as The Rowdy, Kai Heath (Much Ado About Nothing) as The Rowdy, Shemar Yanick Jonas ("The Equalizer") as The Rowdy, Billy Eugene Jones (A Soldier's Play) as Saul, Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) as Sadie, Mariyea (bloodymessysurprised) as The Rowdy, Lizan Mitchell (Cullad Wattah) as Tisha, Adeola Role ("Blue Bloods") as Odella and Jacob Daniel Smith ("Evil") as Addis.

On Sugarland will feature scenic design by Adam Rigg (The House That Will Not Stand), costume design by Qween Jean (The Amen Corner), lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker (The Drawer Boy) and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman (Sanctuary City). Choreography is by Raja Feather Kelly (Hurricane Diane), dramaturgy by Lauren Whitehead (Between the World and Me), original music by Starr Busby (9 Cups in the Moon), and Alfredo Macias (Trouble in Mind) will serve as Stage Manager.

The performance schedule for On Sugarland is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Saturday February 5 at 2pm, Wednesday February 23, Thursday February 24, or Sunday March 13 at 7pm.

A series of For the Culture affinity events will be held at select performances. These events will include the following:

For the Culture Series Kickoff on Thursday February 3

Community Love Night on Saturday February 12

ROWDY Night on Tuesday February 15

Veteran's Night on Thursday February 17

Black Theatre Night on Saturday February 26

Single tickets for On Sugarland start at $35 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets are available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on February 2nd and 3rd. Tickets are available now at NYTW.org.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

NYTW has announced a new ticketing initiative for the 2021/22 season which will offer free tickets at all performances to members of our theatre community who lost work during the pandemic and may find cost a barrier to entry to attending shows and participating fully in the return to in-person performances.

A simple submission form will enable participants to select a free ticket from available locations via the NYTW ticketing system, just as they would if they were purchasing. A limited number of tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. While NYTW won't be able to accommodate every single person who would benefit from the opportunity, the theater hopes in some small way to be of service to the community as it continues to rebuild. For more information about the initiative, visit nytw.org/covid-ticket-initiative.

NYTW is committed to keeping the health and safety of its audiences, artists, and staff a top priority. Everyone's experience and comfort level with the pandemic will look different and NYTW is committed to a whole person approach in safety-first customer service. Changes include updates to ventilation and air filtration systems, creation of a COVID Compliance Team, flexible exchange and past-date policies. In compliance with New York City guidelines, all attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination. Masks are required at all times inside the building and theatre. For updated information about evolving COVID policies, please visit nytw.org/covid.