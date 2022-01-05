Casting Announced for Bard at the Gate's CHARLES FRANCIS CHAN JR.'S EXOTIC ORIENTAL MURDER MYSTERY

Casting has been announced for BARD AT THE GATE's production of Lloyd Suh's comedy about Asian-Americans in popular culture, Charles Francis CHAN JR.'S EXOTIC ORIENTAL MURDER MYSTERY with FREE access for 24 hours starting JANUARY 26 at 7:30 p.m., according to the series producer Rosey Strub. Now in its second season, BARD AT THE GATE is a leader in digital theater productions of contemporary plays.

The production is directed by Mr. Suh's frequent collaborator, Ralph Peña, artistic director of Ma-Yi Theater. Charles Francis CHAN JR. was commissioned by the National Asian American Theatre Company, which debuted the play in 2015 Off-Broadway in NYC.

The cast of BARD AT THE GATE's production features Eric Sharp, Jeena Yi, Jeff Biehl, Karoline, Peter Kim and Mia Katigbak.

A Talk Back with the playwright, director and cast - joined by BARD creator Paula Vogel - is scheduled for Thursday, January 27 at 7:30 pm (eastern). Audience members will be able to ask questions of the panelists during the live talk.

Set in Berkeley in 1967 against the backdrop of the War in Vietnam and the Civil Rights Movement, Charles Francis CHAN, JR.'S EXOTIC ORIENTAL MURDER MYSTERY skewers the depiction of Asian-Americans in pop culture. Frank Chan, a college dropout, and his activist girlfriend, Kathy Ching, find themselves in a cultural time warp - from the ancestral railways to the legacy of Charlie Chan stereotypes -- and a murder mystery.

When Charles Francis CHAN, JR. opened in 2015, Alexis Soloski of The New York Times said the play is "very messy, very funny, very angry - about the construction and collapse of identity." "Suh's play is a murder mystery within a political satire within a love story within a coming of age tale,' wrote Jordan G. Teicher of Exeunt.

Bard co-curator Nicole A. Watson states, "Through his precise comedic insight, Lloyd is one of those writers who exposes sharp truths that one often does not want to see. Being able to support Lloyd and his continued creative partner, director Ralph B. Peña has been a shared joy for the Bard team. Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery is a ride that we should all want to go on and I look forward to audiences experiencing the phenomenal work of this cast and creative team."

Lloyd Suh is the author of the numerous plays, including THE CHINESE LADY, AMERICAN HWANGAP, JESUS IN INDIA and THE WONG KIDS IN THE SECRET OF THE SPACE CHUPACABRA. His work has been staged extensively in the U.S., including Off-Broadwayby Ma-Yi, La MaMa, NAATCO and The Play Company. He served as artistic director of The Lark and Ma-Yi Writers Lab.

Ralph Pena founded and is artistic director of Ma-Yi Theater Company, winner of the Obie and Drama Desk Award. He directed the premieres of Lloyd Suh's THE CHILDREN OF VONDERLY and THE WONG KIDS...., and Nicky Paraiso's HOUSE/BOY, along with Hansol Jung's AMONG THE DEAD. He won an Obie for his direction of Ma-Yi's acclaimed THE ROMANCE OF MAGNO RUBIO, and he is the author of the critically acclaimed play, FLIPZOIDS.

Jeff Biehl performed in the world premiere of Charles Francis CHAN, JR. with National Asian American Theater Company. Peter Kim most recently appeared in WILD GOOSE DREAMS at The Public Theater. Mia Katigbak (AWAKE AND SING) is the founder and director of National Asian American Theatre Company, and has performed with leading Off-Broadway companies around NYC. Karoline starred in [VEIL WIDOW CONSPIRACY], along with Tom Stoppard's THE HARD PROBLEM at Lincoln Center. Jenna Yi appeared in the first season of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING. Eric Sharp (THE JUNGLE BOOK) is an actor, writer and director based in Minneapolis and has performed extensively with Guthrie Theater and Theater de la Jeune Lune.

Stylist for Charles Francis CHAN is Riw Rakkulchon. Digital filming and editing by Virtual Design Collective (ViDCo). Creative direction by Jared Mezzochi.

Co-curated by the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Tony-nominated playwright Paula Vogel and Nicole A. Watson, associate artistic director at McCarter Theater Center, BARD AT THE GATE is one of the leading innovators of digital theater, with six rarely-seen contemporary plays, to date, having been produced. Borne of the pandemic in 2020, BARD AT THE GATE presents new works - often overlooked, underappreciated, unproduced on stage - and provides easy access to audiences who may be unable to travel, especially during this complicated time in the live performing arts.

Season 2 of BARD AT THE GATE is produced in conjunction with the renowned McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, NJ; Sarah Rasmussen, artistic director; Michael S. Rosenberg, managing director. Milan Eldridge is stage manager. Digital filming and editing by Virtual Design Collective (ViDCo). Creative direction by Jared Mezzochi.

McCarter Theater Center is under the leadership of Sarah Rasmussen, artistic director; Michael S. Rosenberg, managing director.

BARD AT THE GATE will continue in 2022 with PASSING by Dipika Guha in March.

BARD AT THE GATE is sponsored by its Vanguard Circle: Roz and Jerry Meyer, Sallie B. Goodman Fund, Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Armstrong, Larry Hirschhorn and Melissa Posen.

Ticketing information:

Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery premieres on January 26 at 7:30pm.

For 24 hours, from January 26 until January 28 at 12am, tickets to stream the play any time through the end of the 2021-2022 Bard Season will be available for FREE.

After the premiere date, tickets are $15 including all fees.

VISIT www.mccarter.org/Bard FOR PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Photo Credit: Rosey Strub