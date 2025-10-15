Cast Set for YES, A CAT NAMED MARTY COHEN, THE MUSICAL at 'Dare to be Different' Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amas Musical Theatre will present Yes, A Cat Named Marty Cohen, a new musical with book and music by Wendy Ann Gardner for three performances only: Friday, November 7 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, November 8 at 3pm & 7:30pm at A.R.T. /New York Theatres as part of its “Dare to Be Different” series.

From the creator of “The Naughty Naughty Pets” children’s books and animated TV series comes the story of Marty Cohen, a Scottish fold cat with unusual ears, who travels to New York City in search of a better life. There he discovers a half-brother named Artie, hot dogs on a stick, and new friends who stand up for him against prejudice and discrimination.

Directed and choreographed by Jonathan S. Cerullo, with musical direction by Colin Freeman, the cast will include Daniel Braaten (Mr. Puppy, The Musical), Mariko Kai, Christopher Michael (Mr. Puppy, The Musical), and Angela Zhang. The stage manager is Nikolas George Brown.

Tickets are FREE but registration is required and may done so here. For more information, please call (212) 563-2565.