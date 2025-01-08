Cast Set for World Premiere of THE IRREPRESSIBLE MAGIC OF THE TROPICS at INTAR Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre) has revealed the cast and creative for the World Premiere of The Irrepressible Magic of The Tropics, by Julián Mesri (Comedy of Errors Public Theater Mobile Unit) and directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer (Fefu y Sus Amigas). The Irrepressible Magic of The Tropics will begin previews on February 15, 2025, with an opening night set for February 24, for a limited run through March 16, 2025 at INTAR Theatre.



The cast of The Irrepressible Magic of The Tropics will include Octavia Chavez-Richmond (Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!), Reece dos Santos (“New Amsterdam”), Dario Ladani Sanchez (Selling Kabul), Keren Lugo (Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!), Lilian Rebelo (“Only Murders in the Building”), and Katie Rodriguez (Anna in the Tropics).



The Irrepressible Magic of The Tropics will feature scenic design by Raul Abrego (Truckers), costume design by Haydee Zelideth (Three Houses), lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño (the beautiful land I seek), and sound design by Germán Martínez (Vámanos). Frances Acuña-Almirón (Dirty Laundry) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Gama Valle of Bass/Valle Casting.



Welcome to the Buenos Cruces, a town in a magical forest in the heart of Latin America—and the latest manufacturing location for Cantilever Inc., a multinational corporation that specializes in everything from diapers to cigarettes. But as his family settles into their new lives in the jungle, Cantilever Vice President, John C. Dulk is mysteriously absent, leaving his wife, Julie, to navigate the challenges of keeping their family, and the factory, afloat in this strange and surreal setting.



A wildly theatrical send up of magical realism, The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics is at once a farcical romp through Latin American history and literature and a critical exploration of capitalism, colonialism, and US-led economic imperialism.

