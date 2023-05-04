Cast Set for THE GREAT GATSBY Immersive Production

Immersive Everywhere's immersive production of The Great Gatsby has announced casting. Performances will begin on June 2 and Opening night is June 22, 2023. Created and directed by Alexander Wright, the UK's longest-running immersive production will make its American and New York debut at The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.

The cast of The Great Gatsby includes Joel Acosta as Jay Gatsby (Aloha Boricua), Rob Brinkmann as Nick Carraway (Oklahoma at Mac-Haydn Theatre), Jillian Anne Abaya as Daisy Buchanan ("Asleep, Awake"), Shahzeb Hussain as Tom Buchanan (Tammany Hall), Stephanie Rocío as Jordan Baker (Hurts to Hate You A Little at The Wild Project), Keivon Akbari as George Wilson (Tosca Tehran at Atlantic Theater Company), Claire Saunders as Myrtle Wilson (Importance of Being Earnest), Mya Rosado-Tran as Charlie McKee (Off-Broadway debut), Nicholas Caycedo as Joey (Good Morning New York), Kiki Burns as Lucille (Legally Blonde at CDA Summer Theatre), Anika Braganza as Gilda (singer, songwriter with The Braganza Sisters), Charlie Marcus as Meyer Wolfsheim (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Jeremiah Ginn as Owl Eyes (Murder For Two), and Stephanie Cha as Kitty Klipspringer (Mr. Holland's Opus at Ogunquit Playhouse).

In addition to Alexander Wright, the creative and design team also includes Holly Beasley-Garrigan (Choreographer), Casey Jay Andrews (Set Design), Shoko Kambara (US Art Director), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Paul Grainger (UK Sound Design), Peter Fitzgerald (US Sound Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Tom Schall (Fight Director), and Claire McKenzie (Music Director).

The party starts as soon as you arrive. The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York space has been transformed into a new interactive theatrical venue. With its own private entrance on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, visitors will enter immediately into Gatsby's Mansion. A complete renovation covering over 16,000 square feet of the Park Central Hotel New York ballroom space will deliver audiences into a fully immersive and enthralling world of music, darks stories and wonder from the world of Jay Gatsby.

Upon purchase of your ticket, you are invited to one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town. A world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor, and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Spend the evening dancing, gossiping and clinking glasses with Nick Carraway, Daisy and Tom Buchanan, Myrtle Wilson, and the perfect host, Mr. Jay Gatsby himself. The champagne flows and the drama unfolds. Dress to the nines and join this heart racing, immersive theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic tale direct from London after 7 years of sold-out performances. Welcome back to the roaring twenties!

"Immersive" means that the environment is designed to deliver an all-encompassing experience; from the moment you enter Gatsby's Mansion, you will feel like you have been transported back to the roaring 1920's. You may have the unique chance to meet Mr. Gatsby in his exclusive bar. You may have the opportunity to follow the other guests into smaller rooms and spaces, with Mr. Gatsby himself, if you are so lucky! You need only interact as much as you are comfortable to - if you prefer to observe from the side-lines, please do. In fact, Mr. Gatsby often enjoys doing exactly that himself! 1920s dress code is encouraged but not compulsory.

The Great Gatsby is the UK's longest running immersive production and has become an international phenomenon, with productions across three continents, including Ireland, South Korea and Belgium (in three different languages).

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook launched a new company in 2019, Immersive Everywhere, entirely dedicated to developing and staging theatre-led immersive experiences. The New York production is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Hartshorn - Hook Productions and Broadway International Group, and Executive Produced by Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt. Co-Producers include Naoya Kinoshita, VCM AGM, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman among others.

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, The Great Gatsby then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield in partnership with Theatre Deli. The production first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017, eventually transferring to Immersive|LDN in Mayfair. The production has played in Dublin, Brussels and Seoul and has several other international productions in the pipeline including China and Singapore.

The original production was produced by the Guild of Misrule and created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.

Biographies:

Joel Acosta

(Jay Gatsby). Cuban, Miami native. Off-Broadway: Aloha Boricua. Additional Theatre: Isaac's Eye, Late Fame (Collaboratively devised), Richard II (Shakespeare's Globe), Henry IV Parts 1+2. Television: "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Food That Built America." Film: Duo, Laconic, Funny Business. Education: BFA in acting, Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of The Arts. Endless gratitude to my family: Paqui, Ariana, Judell, Frank and my incredibly resilient Mother, Amarily. @joelacostagram #patriayvida

(Nick Carraway) is honored to be a part of bringing this historic novel to life. Featured Credits: STOMP (NYC), Oklahoma (*Jud Fry) *Berkie Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Cabaret (Cliff), Peter and the Starcatcher (Black Stache), Acoustica Electronica (Leonard) and various immersive works with Touch Performance Art. When not on stage, Rob can be found in the booth narrating audiobooks. For my pack, Liz and Rudy @ReadbyRob

Jillian Anne Abaya

(Daisy Buchanan) is a Filipino-American, Singer/Actress from San Francisco, California. She Graduated from NYU Tisch Spring 2022 and four months later booked Immersive Gatsby. Her recent works include the seven-part mini-series "Asleep, Awake" and the short film, "Cycle", both to be released later this year. Jillian is very passionate about advocacy for all underrepresented voices and hopes to be the representation she wished she had growing up.

Shahzeb Hussain

(Tom Buchanan) is a Pakistani American actor. He was born in Pakistan and grew up in England and the States. He began breakdancing at a very young age which led him towards performing. Most recently he's been seen as Deputy John Curry in Tammany Hall and now is honored to be a part The Great Gatsby. He hopes you enjoy the show. Lastly, he would love to thank his family for their support. Especially Nargis.

Stephanie Rocío

(Jordan Baker). Theatre credits include Hurts to Hate You A Little (The Wild Project), The Sarah Play (14th St Y Theater), The Love of Three Oranges (Ensemble Studio Theatre), In the Boys' Club (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Dreamgirls (Cape Fear Regional Theatre). TV: "Harlem," "Fleishman is in Trouble," "Blue Bloods," "FBI," "God Friended Me," and "The Enemy Within." Brooklyn native. BA from Yale University. Thank you to TCA, The Boothe Group, and my friends and family!

Keivon Akbari

(George Wilson). Off-Broadway/ New York: Atlantic Theatre Company MixFest: Tosca Tehran (Navid). Peydah Theatre Company/Rattlestick Theatre: Untitled (Performer/Co-Creator). Regional: MacGyver the Musical (Siggi). NYU: Atlantic Acting School: Medea (Jason). The Elephant Man (John Merrick). The Wild Project: Bismillah (Nima/Mohammad). Manhattan Repertory Theater: Rumble in the Garden (Daniel). Film: Tehrangeles (Nima) - Hollyshorts Official Selection. BFA: NYU Tisch School of the Arts. @keivonakbari. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi.

(Myrtle Wilson). Select Off Bway & Regional: The Rat Trap (Ruby), Importance of Being Earnest (Cecily), Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Betty), School Girls; or the African... (Ericka), The Wolves (#8), In the Heights (Vanessa); TV/Film: "OTK" (Disney), "Modern Love" (Amazon), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC), "Tell Me a Story" (CBS), "The Good Cop" (Netflix), Wild Eyed & Wicked (The Old Way Movie), The Intern (Warner Bros), 18 1/2 (Waterbug Eater Films), CitiBank Commercial. CMU Graduate. Thanks to Take3Talent! thesaunderscollective.com

Mya Rosado-Tran

(Charlie McKee) is over the moon happy to be making her Off-Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby! Mya's a proud alumni of Fiorello LaGuardia High School for drama & just finished her 2nd year of training at NYU Tisch with the Atlantic Acting School. She's a lover of Shakespeare, her silk wardrobe, solo dance parties, & strictly wearing green shoes every day. Mya owes the entirety of her artistic (& real) life to mom, dad, and to the leaves!

(Joey). New York: Good Morning New York (Player's Theatre); La Mama Cantata (La MaMa). Regional: Kiss My Aztec (Hartford Stage), America In One Room (Florida Studio Theatre), The Realness (Hangar Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (Creede Rep), In The Heights (Seacoast Rep), I Become A Guitar (Kitchen Theatre), The Christians (MACo). Training: Ithaca College, Walnut Hill School. Nicholas is a native Vermonter. Thanks, PMA! For my familia, Ryan & TLS.

Kiki Burns

(Lucille) is delighted to be making her Off-Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby and bringing this classic to life! Favorite credits include Elle in Legally Blonde (CDA Summer Theatre), Jo in Little Women (Sacramento Theatre Company), and Sweeney Todd and Cabaret at Elon University. My warmest thanks to my reps over at PMA, Elon University Music Theatre, Andrew my love, and my family for their steadfast love and support. Dreams do come true. Cheers, and enjoy the party! @kiki.burns

Anika Braganza

(Gilda) is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby. Anika is a graduate of NYU Steinhardt. She is also a singer-songwriter who performs with her sisters in their singing group: The Braganza Sisters. You can stream their music on all platforms. She is proud Filipino-American. She is incredibly grateful for her family and friends for their unending love and support. Special thanks to her agent Josh Sassanella. @thebraganzasisters

(Meyer Wolfsheim) is no stranger to larger-than-life Mob Bosses coming to Gatsby by way of Don Del Canto in the original Off-Broadway cast of Romeo and Bernadette and as Sonny in the Original Cast of Broadway's A Bronx Tale. His Broadway career began in the original company of A Chorus Line as Al DeLuca, and Charlie has been heralded for his star-turn in Broadway's Peter Pan (opposite Cathy Rigby) as Third Drunken Buccaneer From The Left. He's the proudest proudest proudest father of two incredible and pesky children, Taylor and Jillian, and dedicates this performance to his mother who still comes to every opening night and informs the audience (multiple times, at full volume, in tears) "that's my son!"

(Owl Eyes). NYC: Murder for Two, Anything Goes (Billy). Tour: Anastasia 1st National (u/s Vlad), Murder for Two (The Suspects), A Chorus Line (Zach). Regional: Catch Me If You Can (Arena Stage), Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn (World Premiere, Goodspeed/The Muny), Bye Bye Birdie (Goodspeed), My Fair Lady (Gulf Shore Playhouse), Joseph...Dreamcoat (Rueben, Stages St. Louis), 9 to 5 (NSMT), Murder for Two (Cape Playhouse and St. Michael's Playhouse). Film: Hello Again. BFA Brigham Young University. Proud uncle to four nieces (who are way cuter than yours). @jeremiahmginn www.jeremiahginn.com

Stephanie Cha (Kitty Klipspringer) is an actor and dancer based in NYC. Regional: Mr. Holland's Opus (Ensemble/Gertrude u/s, Ogunquit Playhouse). NYC: Chasing Andy Warhol (Doctor/Great Jones Dancer, Bated Breath Theatre Company). Film: Piano Practice (Lead), Detective Kiwi (Lead). BFA, NYU. Thank you to Avalon Artists Group, The Great Gatsby casting/creative team. Instagram: @cha.stephanie9