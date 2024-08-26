Cast Set for SUNSET, ECLIPSED BY SEAGULLS at The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank revealed the cast for Sunset, Eclipsed by Seagulls by Deniz Khateri, co-directed by Siobhán Carroll & Khateri, and featuring music compositions by Bahar Royaee. Sunset, Eclipsed by Seagulls will begin performances on September 26 and run through October 13 at The Tank's 56 Seat Theater.

The cast of Sunset, Eclipsed by Seagulls will feature Deniz Khateri (Gloucester Stage's Wish You Were Here) and Addy Marsh (The Tank's Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares).

Sunset, Eclipsed by Seagulls tells a true story of intercontinental love stifled by physical separation due to political frictions between Iran and the US. Jake (an American white man in his 30s) and Leyla (an Iranian woman in her late 20s), who met on a trip to Paris, fall in love and decide to be together although they live oceans away. Just when Jake applies for Leyla's visa to bring her to the US as his fiancée, Trump's travel ban goes into effect preventing any Iranians from entering the US. The couple struggle to maintain their relationship through this situation.

The performance schedule is as follows:

For September 26-30: Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 3pm; Sundays at 7pm; and Mondays at 7pm.

For October 3-13: Thursdays at 7pm; Saturdays at 7pm; Sundays at 3pm; and Mondays at 7pm.

For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org

The Tanks' fall season also includes Vile Isle by Justin Halle and directed by Spencer Whale; Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie by Ethan Crystal & Garrett Poladian and directed by Patrick Swailes Caldwell; Deadclass, Ohio by Goat Exchange; and Testing2 by Soomi Kim.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

