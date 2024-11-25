Cast Set for MY MAN KONO at Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For their 48th season, the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast for the world premiere of MY MAN KONO. This highly anticipated production, written by Philip W. Chung, and directed by Jeff Liu, will run from February 6 – March 9, 2025, at the Art-NY Mezzanine Theatre, located at 502 West 53rd Street. The show explores the life and struggles of Toraichi Kono, a Japanese émigré navigating the complexities of the American Dream during the silent film era. The narrative takes a poignant turn as Kono, once closely associated with the legendary Charlie Chaplin, finds himself ensnared in the anti-Japanese hysteria that erupted with the onset of World War II.

The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded a prestigious grant to MY MAN KONO. Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Director, says " MMK seeks justice to honor the life of Toraichi KONO born in 1895 - who in pursuit of the American Dream and became a target of anti-Asian hate reverberating today."



The cast features Brian Lee Huynh as Toraichi Kono and Kiyo Takami as Isami Kono. Along with Emma Kikue as Paulette Goddard, Conlan Ledwith as Charlie Chaplin, Robert Meskin as Wayne Collins, James Patrick Nelson as FBI Agent R. Horn, Cody LeRoy Wilson as Alva Blake, and Jae Woo as Itaru Tachibana. This diverse cast brings depth and authenticity to the characters, enhancing the emotional resonance of the production.

MY MAN KONO serves as a significant reflection of the historical challenges faced by Asian Americans, particularly during times of national crisis. The story not only captivates with its engaging plot but also aims to foster important conversations about representation and cultural understanding within the arts.



