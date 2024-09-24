Cast Set for MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage will present the New York premiere of Jenny Lyn Bader's Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, directed by Ari Laura Kreith, running Off-Broadway October 18 – November 10, 2024 for 25 performances in a limited engagement at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B, located at 59 East 59th Street in New York City. Previews begin October 18 for an October 24 opening.



Berlin, 1933. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. A young Gestapo officer arrests a graduate student suspected of illegal research. This interrogation promises to be most challenging as he faces the iconic 20th-century thinker Hannah Arendt. Is she an innocent woman? Or an enemy of the state? Inspired by real events, this fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of history's most profound thinkers.



The cast features Ella Dershowitz, Drew Hirshfield and Brett Temple.



The design team includes Lortel and Obie Award winner Lauren Helpern (Set), Cameron Filepas (Lights), Megan Culley (Sound) and Deborah Caney (Costumes). Production Stage Manager is Sarah Herdrich.



Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:15pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:15pm, with an added matinee on Thursday, November 7 at 2:15pm. No performance on November 5 (Election Day). Run time is approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $44 (includes fees), and $30 for 59E59 members. $27 First Look tickets are available for October 18 at 7:15pm and October 19 at 2:15pm. Student rush tickets are available in-person at the box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. For more info and to purchase tickets visit https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/mrs-stern-wanders-the-prussian-state-library.



Comments