News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast Set for ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE'RE IN A PLAY!' at Atlantic for Kids

Performances will begin on Saturday, February 1 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater.

By: Dec. 12, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cast Set for ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE'RE IN A PLAY!' at Atlantic for Kids ImageAtlantic for Kids has revealed the cast for the new musical Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!”, based on the “Elephant & Piggie” books by Mo Willems, with script and lyrics by Mo Willems, music & music direction by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and direction and choreography by MK Lawson. Performances will begin on Saturday, February 1 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater.
 
The cast of Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!” will feature Juan Castro, Nathan Diaz, Frenki Hykollari, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Cindy Tsai, and Gabriella Scott.
 
Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.

LATEST NEWS

LITTLE MURMUR, Dance Show Spotlighting Dyslexia, to be Presented at The New Victory
Photos: PEN PALS Opens With Nancy McKeon and Johanna Day
New Musical S.I.M.P.S. Will Premiere Off-Broadway
Photos: TITANIQUE Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway

 Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, will feature sets by Rodrigo Escalante, costumes by Asa Benally, lighting by David A. Sexton, sound by Alex Attalla, props by Hannah F. Tarr, and casting by Bass/Valle Casting. Alden Kennedy will serve as the Production Stage Manager.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos