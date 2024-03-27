Cast Set for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D) live theatrical production The Twenty-Sided Tavern. Gather your party, and experience the interactive theatrical adventure that has captivated critics and audiences worldwide, with previews starting at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St) in New York City on Friday, April 19, 2024, and an official opening of Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The cast will star co-creators DAGL (Drunk Shakespeare) as Dungeon Master & Sarah Davis Reynolds (The Twenty-Sided Tavern) as Tavern Keeper, in addition to Tyler Nowell Felix (“Modern Family”) as Fighter, Madelyn Murphy (The Twenty-Sided Tavern) as Mage, and Diego F. Salinas (Drunk Shakespeare) as Rogue. Completing the cast are RJ Christian (Parade at American Theater Group), R. Alex Murray (“Boardwalk Empire”), Cassidy Sledge (“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” at Radio City Music Hall), and Alex Stompoly (A Christmas Carol at Theatre in the Mansion.

A global phenomenon and leader in cross-platform fantasy entertainment, D&D is the most popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) in the world, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. As part of the festivities, producers David Carpenter (Slava’s SnowShow, PUFFS),

Sarah Davis Reynolds, and David Andrew Laws of Curious Hedgehog, along with David Hutchinson and Nathan Brine of Showpath Entertainment (MONOPOLY Lifesized, The Paddington Bear Experience, The SpongeBob Musical) present an all-new, unique, and audience-engaging production that just might involve dungeons, possibly even dragons, and is guaranteed to be unlike anything you've ever experienced.

At DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more, to help shape the story. Laughter will flow like ale and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike! For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead and more, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you’ll love but bigger and better than ever.

The original experience played sold-out engagements in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The worldwide growth and popularity of D&D has spawned a diverse array of immersive products, content, and experiences including a massive and passionate community of players, expansive maps, countless game guides, live events, streaming shows, an award-winning AAA video game, and a major motion picture – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Honor Among Thieves.

Previews begin April 19, 2024, and the quest officially launches on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Plans to launch a national tour are under way.