Cast Set for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Literally Alive's production of Beauty and the Beast the Musical has revealed the cast for its upcoming run February 23 - April 6 at The Players Theatre, NYC.

The story of Beauty and the Beast is beloved to many, and this unique take on the classic, with book by Brenda Bell and music by Michael Sgouros, includes elements from both the original novella by Madame De Villeneuve, written in 1740, and the book by Jeanne-Marie LePrince de Beaumont, written in 1756.

"It's exciting to be able to incorporate elements from both stories, honoring the original vision of the novella, which includes dream-sequences not usually seen in adaptations, and keep the beloved well-known elements of the later book," said Artistic Director Brenda Bell.

Returning to The Players Theatre stage, Heidi-Liz Johnson plays the titular role of Beauty who, in order to save her father's life, must go live in an enchanted castle with a strange Beast (Antonio Loya), leaving behind her Papa (Eric Fletcher), her two selfish sisters Norma (Erin Morris) and Louise (Avi James), and her exuberant brother Chance (Xiaoxiao Sun).

At the castle are magical life-like statues (Tabitha Bradley, Avery Ilardi, Amanda Egan and Corynn Seahulster) as well as a mysterious Fairy named La Fee (Brenda Bell). Upon settling in the castle, Beauty dreams of La Fee, who tells her that things are not always as they appear, and to not be deceived by appearances. In her second dream, she meets the Prince (Nash Johns), who is Beast in his true form.

Featuring a live band, beautiful dancing, exquisite sets and costumes combined with magical elements such as food appearing and disappearing on the table and stone-still statues coming alive before patrons' eyes help immerse the audience in the fantastical world of this delightful fairytale.

Beauty and the Beast the Musical runs Feb 23 - April 6, Saturdays 3pm & 7pm, Sundays 11am & 2pm Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

There is a special family workshop before matinees for those shows' ticket holders at 2pm Saturday; 10am Sundays. Seating is limited, so patrons should arrive before the start of the workshop.

Comments