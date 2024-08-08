Cast Set for ARRIVEDERCI Reading at The Tank's LimeFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In September, 1994 the Green family traveled to Italy on a family holiday. Their trip of monuments and sightseeing was unexpectedly interrupted while driving one night when their rental car was mistaken for that of one said to be transporting jewelry in the area. A violent, and ultimately fatal highway robbery landed Nicholas in the hospital where he was declared brain dead just two days later.

It was at the time of receiving that news that Maggie and Reg made the almost instant decision of donating their seven year old son's organs, something so rare in 90's Italian culture that in 1993 Italy had one of the lowest organ donation rates among comparable European countries. This act saved the lives of 5 Italians and changed that of 2 others. Nicholas' story created a stir not only in Italy but around the world and increased organ donations ultimately saving the lives of thousands.

This piece examines the journey of Maggie and Reg as well as the lives of four of the recipients of Nicholas' organs as we examine life before and after the incident to explore how one tragic, yet kind, soul can change the world.

The recipients represented in this piece are those of his pancreas, heart, liver, and corneas. An alternate name will be used for these individuals for their privacy as our story is a fictional retelling based on true events. This piece does not speak for these recipients or Nicholas' family directly, rather serves as a telling of events and goes to provide an example of the positive impact possible through organ donation.

The cast sharing this story is a gallery of both new and familiar faces to NYC's indie theatre scene!

Daniel Kim (REG) is a multi-talented artist fresh from the Terry Knickerbocker Studio's two-year conservatory program. When not on stage or screen, he can be found crafting code as a software engineer, penning screenplays, curating spirits as a sommelier, or being a dog dad to his two-year old Sammy. Daniel is thrilled to make his debut in this production.

Natalie Ahn (MAGGIE) is a NYC-based actor. This is her debut with Purple Light Productions and she is thrilled to be here! She was last seen as Dawn in Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero (City Gate Productions). Before that she performed with Square One Collective in the premiere of No Place as part of the Singapore Fringe Festival and here at The Tank in NYC. Other favorite roles include: Lady Macbeth in Macbeth, Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hero in Much Ado About Nothing, Elizabeth in Lucas Hnath's The Christians, Christine in Miss Julie, and Nora in Ibsen's Women. Natalie recently graduated from the two year conservatory program at Terry Knickerbocker Studio in Brooklyn, NY. Thank you to Arthur, family, and friends!

Joseph Soto Jr (NICHOLAS) is an actor currently based in New York City studying at Marymount Manhattan College majoring in Musical Theatre. Past Shows Include: Chicago, Rumor Has it, The Addams Family, In Transit, Six Years Old and most recently in On/Off

Instagram: @joey.soto625

Shilpa Raju (SOFIA) is a New York City based film and theatre performer. Drawing on her roots in India and the US, she enriches her work with diverse cultural experiences. With a professional background in STEM and Finance, she brings a multifaceted perspective to her performances. She strives to bridge the gap between these diverse worlds through her artistry.

Mike Vigilante (ANTONIO) is a junior BFA musical theatre student at Marymount Manhattan College. This is his first time performing at the tank and he is so grateful he got to work with so many wonderful artists! When he isn't acting, Mike is a very passionate composer and music director.

Orlea Mattson (DALIA) is so grateful to be a part of such a lovely production! She was last seen performing Shakespeare with the fantastic Charles E. Gerber in the 21st annual Will-A-Thon. Love to her friends, family, and the doctors who performed her cataracts surgery!

Lainey Nguyen (MIA) is an actress, model, and reporter, and student originally from Jersey City, NJ. While she pursues a journalism degree at Fordham University, Lainey works as a reporter at WFUV, an NPR affiliate radio station. Lainey is ecstatic to be part of this production, and she wants to thank the cast and production team, her representation Nouveaux Talent Management and FFT Models, and Actors Technique NY for helping her along her acting journey!

Anastasia Novak (BEATRICE) is so grateful to be a part of Arrivederci! Recent credits include How to Take a Sh*t in the Union Square Barnes and Noble and The Muppet Cabaret at Don't Tell Mama. She would like to thank her wonderful friends, family, and boyfriend for their support!

Rachel Jenack (MRS. M) a native of Potsdam NY, began her acting ventures while studying at SUNY Potsdam. Since college, she has performed in many community theater projects in the Capital Region of NY and has been awarded accolades from TANYS and ESTA. Her most recent performance was as the male lead role of Arturo Ui in Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Her acting career has expanded into the Film/TV/Commercial worlds, doing stand-in and background work on many feature films and holding several spokesperson roles over the years, and she intends to someday become a household name in the industry. Outside of her passion for acting, Rachel is incredibly family oriented and is grateful to have a family that supports her creative endeavors, she is a dog mom to her baby-man, Sydney Monroe, she enjoys adventure activities like ziplining, skydiving, and hot air ballooning, and she is proud to call herself a plant lady.

Arianna Hurtado (SARA) is thrilled to be playing Sara in the staged reading of Arrivederci. Arianna studied Drama at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts where she obtained her BFA. She has trained at the Stella Adler Studio for Acting and the Stonestreet Studio for Film. Arianna has performed in over 10 theatrical performances and 6 short films including Unhinged, Crash & Burn, La Gringa, and Pterodactyls. She wants to shoutout her family and friends for always supporting her.

Will Tully (THOMAS) is simply ecstatic to be involved in this production! This past spring, he graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Most recently, Will performed at 54 Below for I Hate the South, But I Love You: The Songs of Lain Walls. Past credits include Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (MMC) and Tomorrow, the Island Dies (MMC.) He would like to thank his spine for always having his back, his arms for always being by his side, and his friends/family for their continued support.

You can catch this incredible cast and story through Purple Light Production's premiere staged reading on Tuesday, August 13th at 9:30pm.

