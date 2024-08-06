Cast & Creative Team Set for AGE IS A FEELING at Vineyard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vineyard Theatre has revealed the public on-sale and the design team for the company's upcoming production of Age is a Feeling by Haley McGee (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale), directed by Mitchell Cushman (Jerusalem, The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale) with original direction and dramaturgy by the late Adam Brace (Just for Us). The show will play a limited run from September 11, 2024 - October 13, 2024 at Vineyard Theatre. Opening night is set for September 22, 2024. Single tickets begin at $79 and are now on sale to the public online or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.



The design team includes scenic design by Zoë Hurwitz (Tomorrow Will Take Care of Itself), lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan (One Woman Show), and sound design by Robert Moutrey (Mary's Daughters).



Inspired by hospices, mystics and trips to the cemetery, Age is a Feeling wrestles with our endless chances to change course while we're alive. A covert rallying cry against cynicism and regret. A call to seize our time. Written and performed by Olivier-nominated playwright and performer Haley McGee (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale), this never-the-same-twice show is a gripping story about how our relationship with mortality shapes the way we live. Charting the seminal moments, rites of passage and turning points in an adult life from the day of turning 25 through death, Age is a Feeling celebrates the glorious and melancholy unknowability of human life. Age is a Feeling premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 where it won the Fringe First Award, before transferring to the Soho Theatre in London for two sold-out runs.



Age is a Feeling is produced in association with Alchemation.



Age is a Feeling is the first show of the Vineyard's 2024-25 season which includes the world premiere of The Wind and The Rain: A Story about Sunny's Bar, written by Sarah Gancher and directed by Jared Mezzocchi. This site-specific theatrical experience, commissioned by Vineyard Theatre and Obie Award-winning theatre company En Garde Arts, and produced by En Garde Arts in association with Vineyard Theatre, will be presented at Waterfront Barge Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn (290 Conover Street); the world premieres of The Antiquities by Jordan Harrison, co-directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan, a co-production with Playwrights Horizons and Goodman Theatre, to be staged at Playwrights Horizons and Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, a co-production with National Black Theatre in association with The New Group, presented at The Vineyard.



Memberships for The Vineyard's 2024-25 season are on sale, starting at $165. Theatre Artist and Under 40 memberships are also available at a discounted rate. All memberships ensure the earliest access to tickets for Age is a Feeling, The Antiquities, and Bowl EP. The Wind and the Rain will be available to Vineyard members as an add-on to their membership.

(Playwright/Performer) is a writer and actor, born and raised in Canada, now based in London. McGee wrote and performed Age is a Feeling to sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe, winning a Fringe First and transferring to the Soho Theatre London for two sold-out runs. The show was subsequently nominated for an Olivier Award. McGee won a Dora Award for her solo show The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale, which has been adapted into a book of the same name, published by Penguin Random House Canada. McGee has toured her other solo shows to 11 countries, where they’ve enjoyed sold-out performances, won awards and received rave reviews. Her writing has been translated into 10 languages and counting. As an actor, she has appeared on the BBC, CBC, Radio4 and on stages across the UK and Canada. She holds a BFA in Acting from Toronto Metropolitan University and trained at the Second City Conservatory and the Free Association. haleymcgee.ca[haleymcgee.ca] [haleymcgee.ca] / @yeshaleymcgee

(Director) is a director, creator and founding Artistic Director of Outside the March. As one of Canada’s leading immersive theatre artists, Cushman’s work has been seen on stages as large as the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Stratford Festival, in spaces as intimate as kindergarten classrooms and living rooms, and in locales as far flung as London, Buenos Aires, Edinburgh, Munich, Finland and Japan. Directing credits for Outside the March include No Save Points, Trojan Girls, The Flick, The Tape Escape, Dr. Silver, Jerusalem, TomorrowLove™, Mr. Burns, Vitals, Passion Play, Terminus and Mr. Marmalade. Cushman is also the Co-Creator of BRANTWOOD, Canada’s largest immersive musical theatre experience, which received the 2015 Audience Choice Dora Award. Other favorite directing credits include: Treasure Island, Breath of Kings, Possible Worlds (Stratford); The Effect, Hand to God, The Aliens (Coal Mine); Sweeney Todd, I, Claudia, The Last of Romeo & Juliet (TIFT); Into the Woods, Merrily We Roll Along (YES Theatre). Cushman has received numerous distinctions for his work, including two Dora Awards for Outstanding Direction, four Dora Awards for Outstanding Production, the Siminovitch Protégé Award, and the Toronto Theatre Critics’ Awards for Best Production and Best Director.



(Dramaturg and Original Director) was the Associate Director at Soho Theatre, working across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art. He was a director, dramaturg, script editor and writer. He developed a varied range of work including nine Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, nominees for two Olivier Awards (London), two Barry Awards (Melbourne) and two Helen Hayes Awards (Washington DC), two New York Times Critic’s Picks as well as winners of three Fringe Firsts, two Herald Angel Awards, two Southbank Sky Arts awards and an Obie. His credits include One Woman Show by Liz Kingsman (West End, Sydney Opera House, Off Broadway ‘23); all of Alex Edelman’s shows since 2014 including Just for Us (Obie Award ‘23, Broadway run summer ‘23); Age is a Feeling by Haley McGee (Olivier-nominated ‘23, Fringe First ‘22); all of Sh!t Theatre’s multi-award-winning international shows including Evita Too (Off-West End Award ’23, UK Tour ’23); Leo Reich’s Literally Who Cares?! (Best Newcomer nominee ‘22, NYT Critic's Pick ‘23). TV credits include Ahir Shah’s HBO Max special "Dots" and Creative Supervisor on two series of Soho Theatre Live on Amazon Prime. Previously, he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse. His plays are published by Faber and Faber.



Zoë Hurwitz

(Scenic Design) is a designer working in New York and London. Selected US venues include Manhattan Theatre Club at City Center, The Lucille Lortel Theatre, Greenwich House, Geva Center, Here Arts Center, The Wild Project, and The Sheen Center. UK venues include Hampstead Theatre, The Duke of York’s, West End (for NYT) The National Theatre (Connections/New Views Festival), The Orange Tree, Soho Theatre, The Park, Mercury Theatre, The New Diorama, The Royal Court, and the Director’s Programme at the Young Vic. Zoë was a winner of the 2019 Linbury Prize for Stage Design at The National Theatre and won the 2022 JMK development award with director Emerald Crankson. She has twice been a finalist in the Off West End Awards for Best Set Design and took first place in the Emerging Set Design category at World Stage Design 2022. She has an MFA from NYU Tisch. www.zoehurwitz.com



Daniel Carter-Brennan

(Lighting Design) has two Olivier-nominated shows to his name and his work has reached as far as Sydney Opera House, The West End and New York City. His most recently acclaimed shows consist of Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show, Haley McGee’s Age is a Feeling and Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares. Daniel joined the Age is a Feeling team for their inaugural run at Edinburgh Fringe, claiming a Fringe First Award.



Robert Moutrey

(Sound Design) is a composer, musician and sound designer from Manchester (UK), based in London.Vault Festival: The Rain God (2016). The Park Theatre: Hamlet (2017) Soho Theatre: Age is a Feeling (2022). The Space: Mary's Daughters (2024) Radio & Audio: Made In Latin America (The British Museum), The Peregrine (The British Science Festival), Responsible: The Podcast (Imperial College London).



