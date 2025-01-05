COOKING WITH BUTTER Reveals Writer Selections For HEART & MUSIC at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



'Cooking With Butter', a new. silly, queer, grilled-cheese-filled musical slated to open at The Players Theatre in April is teaming up with 54 Below to host 'Heart & Music: Songs From Rising Queer Composers' on January 16, 2025 at 9:30pm.

Including the selected work of 10 composers and writing teams as well as some sneak peeks into the music of 'Cooking With Butter', join the cast accompanied by stars from off and on Broadway as we celebrate queer art, joy, and music.

HEART & MUSIC OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

"Bigfoot" (from the musical "Reality Trip") - Richard Castle & Ron Barnett

"Reroute" - Yazmeen Mayes

"I'll Be There" (from "Blood is Thicker") - Vaheed Talebian & Kate Rankine

"I Can Feel It" (from "Something in the Water")- Jerome Walker

"We Are Not Our Past" (from "Xena: Warrior Musical") - Lucier&Rose

"I Love You When" (from "The Blood Countess") - Andre Catrini & Laura Zlatos

"Buffalo" (from "HEARTBEATS, A New Musical") - Emma Ashford

"Ski Lift" (from "48 North") - Jack Oliver Kotanen

"Last Song on Earth" (from "Last Song on Earth") - Kyu Park, Riley Glick & Danielle Llevada

"I See Beyond" (from "Dance With Me") - Matt Graham & Thalia Ranjbar

Proceeds from this event go to support Cooking With Butter and Purple Light Productions' 2025-26 season as they continue to uplift new work and unique voices.

For more information, visit WithButterMusical.com

