COLLEGE FUN by Ted Zurkowski to be Presented at Theater for The New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Frog & Peach Theatre Company has teamed with Theater for a New City to present a full production of “College Fun” a startling new comedy by Ted Zurkowski. Directed by Lynnea Benson, the “College Fun” performances will open on Friday, November 29 at 8 PM at the Theater for The New City's Cabaret space. The cast includes popular performers from Frog & Peach's recent smash hit, KING LEAR.

Join the charming but hapless Professor Jones (DazMann Still) in the slightly mad Office of Diversity & Inclusion at an elite university in Southern California. His Inquisitors include the seductive & deranged Dr. Ram (Amy Frances Quint), the flamboyantly vigilant Dr. Queeg (Jonathan Reed Wexler), and the widely feared Dr. Pane (Anuj Parikh). The Production Stage Manager is Matthew Seepersad. Running time – 40 minutes.

Performances of COLLEGE FUN are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. There is also a Wednesday performance on 12/11 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $18.00.

Photo credit: Maria Baranova

Comments