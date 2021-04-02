CLU-ETH Launches Resounding's Outdoor Audio Play Festival at Radial Park

Clu-eth, a world Premiere unauthorized parody, will launch Resounding's outdoor festival of audio plays at NYC's Radial Park, running April 23 -24, 2021.

It's like if Shakespeare wrote "Clue". Forsooth. The play resets the story to 1606 England as though Shakespeare had originally penned the cult classic murder-comedy based on a popular board game.

​The cast will be led by Manu Narayan as Goodman, Brian Charles Rooney as Lady Larkspur, and Thom Sesma as Lord Colonel Daffodil. Joining them are Jordan Kai Burnett as Mistress Poppy, Victoria Huston-Elem as Amee, Jillian Louis as Lady Lily, Christian Elan Ortiz as three victims, Dick Terhune as Doctor Pansy, and Stuart Williams as Master Ivy.

​For tickets and more information, visit https://www.resounding.live/clu-eth.

Resounding is partnering with Radial Park to present five live immersive audio plays in five weeks, including a remount of the company's popular Treasure Island, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, a new ghost thriller, Beyond The Veil, and an unauthorized parody in iambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth, and the musical Triassic Parq with the original off-Broadway cast.

Learn about all of the upcoming productions at https://www.resounding.live/radialpark.