CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS Comes to the Laurie Beechman Theatre Next Month

Apr. 24, 2023  
Step Forward Entertainment, helmed by Producers Robert R Blume and Pat Labez with Dr. Marie Cosgrove and Marilyn Forward, have announced that Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, a humorous and poignant new solo show, written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream: to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Mental Disorder, will be performed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Wednesday, May 10th at 7:00pm with doors opening at 6:00pm for food and beverage.

Tickets are $25.00 plus a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Fuller, diagnosed with bipolar mental disorder, goes on to detail the difficulties of competing in pro golf tournaments, while his mind raced out of control with sudden mood swings setting him on a path to self-destruction. The show chronicles his journey to control his extreme highs and lows, as he meets a cast of colorful characters (all played by Mr. Fuller), who help him to arrive at a self-actualization, when he unexpectedly finds his bliss. It is a story with self-deprecating humor and unedited insight as Fuller recounts life events, while going freely from the past to the present.

The show is directed by Mark S. Graham, designed by Peter Ling with video by JD Clayton. Producers are Robert R. Blume (Drama Desk Awards 1999-2018), Pat Labez, Dr. Marie Cosgrove and Marilyn Forward.

The show was developed in Connecticut at the Fairfield Theatre Company and its first NYC appearance was at the prestigious United Solo Theatre Festival on Theatre Row, NYC in 2022. A special performance followed at The Triad in NYC coupled with a panel of mental health experts. The show is booked at the Seven Angels Theatre, a LORT Theatre in Waterbury, CT as part of their mainstage 2023 season and will run there from November 2 to 19, 2023.

Chris Fuller had previously written humorous satirical books including Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a copy of his book to an audience participant after an onstage putting contest during the show. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).




