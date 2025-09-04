CHASING GRACE Will Make Off-Broadway Premiere From SheNYC Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SheNYC Arts has announced its next Off-Broadway production of the new musical Chasing Grace. The production, with book, music, and lyrics by Elizabeth Addison, is slated for March 7-29, 2026 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

First showcased at the 2023 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival, Chasing Grace is an immersive, meta-musical that follows a writer in addiction recovery whose show is pulled toward commercial compromise - forcing a collision between art, truth, and survival. As the industry closes in, she must choose between a marketable version of her story and the one that could save her life.

A mini-album recorded at MonoLisa Studios is available on major streaming platforms and at SheNYCArts.org/chasinggrace, offering a preview of the score's contemporary musical language and vocal power.

"Chasing Grace is about having faith in your vision and keeping true to your story even when the world wants the easier version," says Addison, who will also direct the production. "The show sings in the voice of recovery - fierce, funny, and honest."

"As we wrap up our tenth anniversary season of our Summer Theater Festivals across the country, I can't think of any better way to kick off our second decade of making art," said Danielle DeMatteo, Founder and Artistic Director of SheNYC Arts.

A writer in recovery is on the brink: a workshop, a team, a shot at New York. But when her musical about women in treatment is reshaped for 'broad appeal,' a chorus of pressures - industry notes, old habits, and new temptations - threatens to derail both the show and her sobriety. Chasing Grace bends the rehearsal room into the character's inner life, fusing theater-making and recovery as she learns that integrity is not an ending - it's a daily choice.