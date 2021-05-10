CAMILLE A. BROWN - A GLIMPSE BEHIND THE CURTAIN Next Up on MTC's Snapshot Series

Manhattan Theatre Club is continuing MTC's virtual Snapshot Series with Camille A. Brown - A Glimpse Behind The Curtain, streaming Thursday, May 20 - Sunday, May 23 only. Conceived and created by Tony Award nominee Brown, the piece is filmed and edited by Bowie Alexander, with a prologue and original music by Daryl Waters.

A Glimpse Behind The Curtain features Juel D. Lane with Chloe O. Davis, Timothy L Edwards, Catherine Foster, Mayte Natalio, and Maleek Washington. The creative team includes Rickey Tripp as associate choreographer, Mayte Natalio as assistant choreographer, and Talvin Wilks as dramaturg.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/mtc-snapshot-series/.

Camille A. Brown - A Glimpse Behind The Curtain is a rare and intimate look inside the mind and creative process of this superstar director and choreographer as she prepares for her re-envisioned production of the landmark musical Ain't Misbehavin', which will premiere in a co-production between Westport Country Playhouse and Barrington Stage Company. Ain't Misbehavin' was originally produced at Manhattan Theatre Club in 1978.

Filming took place during Camille A. Brown & Dancers' Bubble Residency, supported by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, at PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, NY.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Snapshots are created exclusively for the digital format, inspired by our current moment in theatre and the world. The series kicked off with RITUAL, written by Alexis Scheer and directed by Alexis Scheer & Gabrielle Carrubba, and Please Welcome Our Guest: a personality test/performance piece written and facilitated by Liza Birkenmeier and directed by Trish Harnetiaux. Premiere dates for future Snapshot performances will be announced soon.

While physical stages remain dark across America, Manhattan Theatre Club invites audiences to gather virtually as a community and find connection, inspiration, and entertainment through a series of virtual theatrical experiences from the comfort of their homes. Up-to-date information about all MTC Virtual Stage initiatives can always be found at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/virtual.