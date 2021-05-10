Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

CAMILLE A. BROWN - A GLIMPSE BEHIND THE CURTAIN Next Up on MTC's Snapshot Series

A Glimpse Behind The CurtainÂ featuresÂ Juel D. LaneÂ withÂ Chloe O. Davis,Â Timothy L Edwards,Â Catherine Foster,Â Mayte Natalio, andÂ Maleek Washington.

May. 10, 2021 Â 
CAMILLE A. BROWN - A GLIMPSE BEHIND THE CURTAIN Next Up on MTC's Snapshot Series

Manhattan Theatre Club is continuing MTC's virtual Snapshot Series with Camille A. Brown - A Glimpse Behind The Curtain, streaming Thursday, May 20 - Sunday, May 23 only. Conceived and created by Tony Award nominee Brown, the piece is filmed and edited by Bowie Alexander, with a prologue and original music by Daryl Waters.

A Glimpse Behind The Curtain features Juel D. Lane with Chloe O. Davis, Timothy L Edwards, Catherine Foster, Mayte Natalio, and Maleek Washington. The creative team includes Rickey Tripp as associate choreographer, Mayte Natalio as assistant choreographer, and Talvin Wilks as dramaturg.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/mtc-snapshot-series/.

Camille A. Brown - A Glimpse Behind The Curtain is a rare and intimate look inside the mind and creative process of this superstar director and choreographer as she prepares for her re-envisioned production of the landmark musical Ain't Misbehavin', which will premiere in a co-production between Westport Country Playhouse and Barrington Stage Company. Ain't Misbehavin' was originally produced at Manhattan Theatre Club in 1978.

Filming took place during Camille A. Brown & Dancers' Bubble Residency, supported by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, at PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, NY.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Snapshots are created exclusively for the digital format, inspired by our current moment in theatre and the world. The series kicked off with RITUAL, written by Alexis Scheer and directed by Alexis Scheer & Gabrielle Carrubba, and Please Welcome Our Guest: a personality test/performance piece written and facilitated by Liza Birkenmeier and directed by Trish Harnetiaux. Premiere dates for future Snapshot performances will be announced soon.

While physical stages remain dark across America, Manhattan Theatre Club invites audiences to gather virtually as a community and find connection, inspiration, and entertainment through a series of virtual theatrical experiences from the comfort of their homes. Up-to-date information about all MTC Virtual Stage initiatives can always be found at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/virtual.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Will Connolly
Will Connolly
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski

Related Articles
NYCBallet Announces 2021 Digital Season Schedule May 10-15 Photo

NYCBallet Announces 2021 Digital Season Schedule May 10-15

VIDEO: Watch New York City Ballets 2021 Spring Gala Photo

VIDEO: Watch New York City Ballet's 2021 Spring Gala

Virtual Premiere of A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - THE REWIRED MUSICAL to be Presented by FUSE Photo

Virtual Premiere of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - THE REWIRED MUSICAL to be Presented by FUSE Theatre CT in May

Jennie Harney-Fleming, Phillip Attmore and More Bring Incarcerated Artists Work To Life In Photo

Jennie Harney-Fleming, Phillip Attmore and More Bring Incarcerated Artists' Work To Life In Virtual Collaboration Event


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
  • Gogh with Mom in Pittsburgh - Tickets Available!
  • Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Unveils Its 2021-2022 Season