CAMBIANDO THE SCRIPT - An Evening Of Bilingual Plays is Coming to AMT Theater

AMT will present an evening of bilingual one act plays, in English and Spanish, at AMT Theater. The goal was to create short plays that used both languages as part of the script.

The three pieces chosen were: "The Two Faces of Antonia/Toño" by Luis Caballero; "Uptown Books" by Adrian Miranda and "Punto Sala'O" by Luis Castro. AMT's Ivan Goris leads the event, where audiences will hear plays featuring both English and Spanish dialogue. Following the readings Mr. Goris will head a talk back with the writers, taking questions from the audience.

AMT seeks to create opportunities for Spanish speaking writers and actors to reach as wide an audience as possible for their works.