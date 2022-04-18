BroadwayHD Announces Mother's Day Promotion

Nothing says "I love you, Mom" better than a Broadway show showcasing the great moms of musical theater, past and present with a 25% off annual subscription to the world's premier online streaming platform promoting and preserving over 300 premium live productions, BroadwayHD.

Some are famous for their parenting skills and big hearts, while others are more infamous for bringing the drama. Below are five Broadway productions to consider watching with your family when planning your perfect Mother's Day family activity: Cinderella, Into the Woods, Funny Girl, Romeo and Juliet, and Hairspray Live!

Edna Turnblad is the open-minded mama always there for her social-justice warrior daughter, Tracy. Compared to Velma, a stage mom who's more interested in reliving her glory days as Miss Baltimore Crabs than teaching her daughter Amber what's right.

Lady Tremaine, also known as the cold-hearted stepmother of Cinderella, was determined to gain higher status and filled her days with jealousy of Cinderella and her beauty. She never harms Cinderella physically; instead, she seeks to punish and abuse her psychologically, motivated by her insecurities about her own awkward daughters, Anastasia and Drizella.

Overall, the Baker's Wife is a likable character but does have some blips that challenge that. She is kind, caring, and looks out for others which are great traits. However, she helps dampen her character by showing poor loyalty to her husband.

Rosie Brice, Fanny's mother, was an international star on stage, screen, and radio. Her unique personality, talent as a comedian, singer, and actress, and her milieu offered rich intellectual and artistic soil in which to grow. She served as a supportive and wise mother who single-handedly supported rising star Fanny and her siblings through a real estate business after separating from her alcoholic husband.

Lady Capulet is not a good mom for many reasons, as she is presented as a timid, unknowing, and selfish character. She and Juliet do not have a formal mother-daughter relationship and show a clear distance between the two. Juliet's nurse serves as more of a mother with an obvious bond than Lady Capulet has ever shown with her or made an effort to reach out to Juliet.