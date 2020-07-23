Broadway Murder Mysteries Launches New Drag-Themed Party Game Featuring Ginger Minj From RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE

Broadway Murder Mysteries - the murder mystery game company created by Monica Hammond - has announced the launch of their fifth murder mystery party game "Drama at Drag Brunch: The Slaying of the Sequin Sisters" featuring Ginger Minj (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as "Casey Closed" the Drag Detective.

Broadway Murder Mysteries was created in March of 2020, to give projects to out of work talent, while creating something inherently theatrical can be played virtually. Since its inception in March, over one thousand Broadway fans, including many Broadway actors, and cast members of The Book of Mormon, have played their first game, "Bullets on Broadway."

"The outpouring of support from the Broadway and theater community has been inspiring and I'm so happy to see thousands of people enjoying my games during this challenging time. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and huge drag fan, I wanted to create a drag-themed game that was totally outrageous and fun. I've been a huge fan of Ginger Minj for years ever since I met her at BroadwayCon and knew she'd be perfect for the detective role in this mystery. She nailed it and I can't wait to share this game with Broadway and drag fans across the world," says Hammond.

About Drama at Drag Brunch- A Brand-New Broadway Themed Murder Mystery Party Game: Become a party legend by throwing a Murder Mystery party for your next office event, game night, birthday, or gathering! Make memories with this ready-to-play printable kit playable by up to 20 people! Virtual rules are included to play on Zoom!

It's show time at Fortune Fanny's, the hottest (and only) Drag Brunch and Bingo on Long Island. The gals are all a busy fingering their feathers, dusting on glitter - and gagging over two dead bodies.

There lay the Sequin Sisters who started their act with a death drop unlike any queen has ever seen. Play along with "Casey Closed" the Drag Detective (Ginger Minj from "RuPaul's Drag Race") to catch the killer!

Was the murderer a rival act, like Miss Anita Margarita who's been after their gig for months? Could it have been the club manager, Spike Deals who takes a little off the top? Or how about Susan Seam who made all the Sequin Sisters' garments?

There's only one way to find out who committed this double homo-side: play the murder mystery party game "Drama at Drag Brunch: The Slaying of the Sequin Sisters." But hold onto your brunch - the killer could be YOU!

Monica Hammond is the founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries and Director of Marketing for Davenport Theatrical Enterprises. As a Broadway marketing professional, she has worked on numerous shows, including the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Once On This Island, Deaf West's Spring Awakening, It's Only A Play, Gettin' The Band Back Together, as well as the National Tour of A Night With Janis Joplin. Off Broadway: That Bachelorette Show, The Awesome 80s Prom, Daddy Long Legs, A Better Place. She is also the Chief Coloring Officer of Curious Custom Coloring Books.

Ginger Minj Long before she held court as a finalist on season 7 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," Ginger reigned as The Comedy Queen of The South from her home base in Orlando, Florida. The self-professed "nicest bitch you'll ever meet" cites classic funny ladies Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball as her idols. "Anyone who can pile three wigs on their head, squeeze their body into a beaded and rhinestoned gown and serve humor alongside the glamour is my hero," says Ginger. That's why she coined the term "Glamour Toad" to describe her unique persona. After spending a year and a half touring the world, performing show tunes for Broadway royalty on national television and recording her debut studio album, Ginger also appeared seen on season 2 of "RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race."

