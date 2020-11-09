Broadway Murder Mysteries Launches A New Holiday-Themed Ugly Sweater Office Party Murder Mystery Game

Broadway Murder Mysteries was created in March of 2020.

Broadway Murder Mysteries has announced the launch of their eleventh murder mystery party game "Holiday Horror: Murder at the Ugly Sweater Office Holiday Party" featuring Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu) as the voice of Bill Dinboss.

Broadway Murder Mysteries was created in March of 2020 and since its inception, more than two thousand Broadway fans, actors, and cast members of The Book of Mormon, have played their original game, Bullets on Broadway.

"I wanted to create something fun for the holidays that can help bring people together in person or virtually. After a long week (and year) this new game is the dose of campy comedy we all need right now," says Hammond.

About "Holiday Horror: Murder at the Ugly Sweater Office Holiday Party"

The Tasty-Ful Design Company's holiday office party is swinging-as well as a party can when it's held in the breakroom on a Friday afternoon. And when everyone, from the VP down to the Security Guard, is decked out for an "Ugly Sweater" contest.

But things get ugly, when someone peeks into the copy room and finds Nepo Tasty, the owner's nephew, strangled with the sleeves of his own ugly sweater.

Who would do such an ugly thing on such a festive occasion? Could it have one of the employees that Nepo had insulted? Maybe it was someone who was jealous of his place in the owner's affections?

Find out who committed this heinous holiday crime when you play "Holiday Horror: Murder at the Ugly Sweater Office Holiday Party!" And ugliest of all-the killer could be YOU!

Rated PG13: Appropriate for ages 13+!

To download and play "Holiday Horror: Murder at the Ugly Sweater Office Holiday Party" visit: https://www.broadwaymurdermysteries.com/holiday-ugly-sweater-party and use code 'HOLIDAY10' to save $10!

