Broadway For All to Launch Front Door Reading Series With Three New Works

Broadway For All will launch its Front Door Reading Series program with three new works by both new and established playwrights. The core mission of this series is to provide opportunities for a variety of new works created by diverse artists who will benefit from the dynamic collaboration.

“We need this. The creative landscape for playwrights has diminished in huge ways these past few years,” says Front Door Reading Series Curator, Mona Mansour (The Vagrant Trilogy, Unseen, Beginning Days of True Jubilation). “The opportunities to develop new work have dried up. This means playwrights now have very few chances to hear work outside theater institutions, where a reading ultimately results in a ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ So when BFA asked me to curate a reading series that features works of writers at various levels, I jumped at the chance. Theater audiences love to be in on the process of making a play, and this reading series will uplift both the creators and the community that comes to gather to hear new work.”

The Front Door Reading Series is the newest addition to Broadway For All’s “The House” programs which focus on bringing together seasoned professionals, alums, and artists from the local community to present new works by heretofore unproduced playwrights and/or plays. A long-standing Broadway For All motto – “create your own opportunities” – this series will also showcase the talents and skills of BFA alums in a professional setting.

The Front Door Readings Series begins on Monday, September 16 at 7pm with Casa Cristo by Karina Curet.

This is a spanglish play about guilt and growing up. A bilingual catholic high school class is on retreat in the mountains of Cidra Puerto Rico. The goal is to rest, repent, and reconnect. But lately that’s been a bit tricky. Especially when you don’t know what you believe in. Especially when you’re so horny you could die.

On Monday, October 21 at 7pm, Broadway for All alum, Asha Hayes-Roberts will have her first play reading ever with her work, From Time.

Meet Audra and Benny, the picture of Black Excellence. He's a lawyer and she's a stay-at-home mom, and they couldn't be happier. However, when tragedy strikes, Adura is visited by an old friend and old feelings that cause her to wonder if the life she's chosen with Benny truly satisfies what she wants.

On Monday, November 18 at 7pm:

A true story reimagined, Nothing Left to Burn by Adi Hanash and Patrick Vassel is a romantic comedy (you read that right) about the Arab Spring and the events that led the fruit vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, to set himself on fire.

Throwing open their doors to host the Front Door Reading Series is El Barrio's Artspace PS109.

"We are thrilled to partner with Broadway For All to host the Front Door Reading Series, offering our space as a platform for these exciting new works,” says Artspace, Director of Programs, Rolinda Ramos. “This collaboration speaks directly to our commitment to nurturing both emerging and established artists. We look forward to seeing these plays come to life and being a part of the artistic journey of such talented voices."

More details about the cast, directors and creatives will be announced soon.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

