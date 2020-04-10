Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Announces 2020 Season

Broadway Bound Theatre Festival is excited to announce this year's stellar line-up that will kick off its 2020 season at Theatre Row this August. That's right. This August.

"We move forward with certainty in these uncertain times," says Lenore Skomal, Festival Director of BBTF. "Our playwrights are excited to bring their plays and musicals to the New York stage in hopes that we will be in a safe space later this summer. BBTF has not waivered in its commitment to bring new work this year, despite the overwhelming fear that has gripped the nation. Theatre will indeed come back. And we will help ensure that."

Congratulations to this year's selected productions, which includes for the first time, musicals.

"BBTF has historically been a festival dedicated to the development of straight plays, but with the closing of NYMF, we felt committed to helping all those musical writers who have been left with fewer options. So this year, we are including four musicals in our lineup. We couldn't be more excited," said Skomal.

A warm thanks to all the immensely talented playwrights who submitted their work to the festival. As always, it's a difficult choice, but this year's participants bring these amazing new works to the stage.

Amelie/Amelie by Danielle Glasser

Banned by Iman Ahmed

Bird Watching by John Richards

The Black Count of Monte Cristo by Michele H. Hampton

Blood on My Mother's Apron by Rachel Leighson.

Bollywood and Vine by Edward Jordon, Daniel Neiden and June Rachelson-Ospa

Brilliant by Dani Tapper

Eddie Doran's Deal by Stephen Boulhosa

In This Place by Molly McCormick Nevins

Ordained by Robert Monaco

The Catamite by Ben Parkill

The Last Night of Oki Dog by Jeff Smith

The Time My Boyfriend Met My Parents by Erin Moughon

The Whimsical World of Sherlock Holmes by Marney and Anthony Makridakis

White Woman, Black Boy by David Holmberg

Broadway Bound Theatre Festival runs from Aug.10 to Sept. 6 in the renowned Off-Broadway performance center Theatre Row on 42nd Street in the heart of the theater district-- the choice of many professional Off-Broadway premieres.

Tickets go on sale in late May. For more information you can visit www.BroadwayBoundFestival.com or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BroadwayBoundFestival/, also on Instagram @BroadwayBoundTheatreFestival





