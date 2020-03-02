Brittany K. Allen, Denny Dale Bess and More to Star in Ensemble Studio Theatre & Radio Drama Network's REDWOOD

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) (William Carden, Artistic Director) and Radio Drama Network (Melina Brown, President) announced casting today for the New York Premiere of Redwood, written by EST/Youngblood member Brittany K. Allen (Happy Happy Joy Joy) and directed by Mikhaela Mahony (Dido of Idaho). Redwood begins previews at EST's Curt Dempster Theatre (549 W. 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019) on April 15, 2020 and is set to open April 23 for a limited run through May 10, 2020.

The cast of Redwood will include Brittany K. Allen (Gloria), Denny Dale Bess (Travisville), Bryn Carter (Scraps), Tyrone Henderson (Much Ado About Nothing), Drew Lewis (Jesus in Manhattan), Portia (Stew), Kate Rigg (Collective Rage) and Eric R. Williams (Playing Hot).



Redwood will feature scenic design by Ao Li (All My Fathers), costume design by Andy Jean (Good Grief), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (All the Natalie Portmans), sound design by Kathryn Ruvuna (Locusts) and choreography by Jeffrey L. Page (Violet). Caitlyn Murphy (GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD) will serve as Props Master.

When Meg's Uncle Stevie goes down the rabbit hole of online genealogy, he makes a discovery about the family who owned theirs - casting an unwelcome light on Meg's relationship with her white boyfriend. Brittany K. Allen's incisive new comedy Redwood wrestles with our collective American legacy as Meg and her family carve out a life in a country filled with ghosts.

Tickets for Redwood are available beginning at $20 now through April 14, 2020. Starting April 15, 2020, tickets will start at $30, with student & senior tickets available for $25 with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at ESTnyc.org/Redwood.

The performance schedule for April 15-April 30 is as follows: Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 5pm.

The performance schedule for May 1-10 is as follows: Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays-Sundays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm.





