Brittany Holljes of the Band Delta Rae Joins This Week's Episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING with DREW GASPARINI

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomes Brittany Holljes of the band Delta Rae on this week's episode of NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini. The podcast is available today exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at bpn.fm/NWT.

"Brittany Hölljes, one of the driving forces behind the band Delta Rae stops by the podcast for a deep dive conversation! This one is particularly special to me because Brittany and the other band members of Delta Rae all grew up together! I'm sure our listeners know that Brittany and her band Delta Rae have a massive following, but I bet you didn't know that we were in an a cappella group when we were kids! Sure, it's old news that she was listed as one of Rolling Stone's "women who rock" but did you know that she left high school at the age of 16? Her huge fan base knows that she embodies the spirit of a fierce and fearless lion, but did you know that Brittany has assessed that my spirit animal is that of a tiny gray fox wearing a tweed vest? And did you know that she and Delta Rae are writing a southern gothic musical!?!?!? Well tune the f**k in because in this episode we discuss all of this and a LOT MORE! Don't forget to rate and subscribe, you sexy buttheads!"

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini has a lot of friends in show business. Sure, he knows what their resumes look like, and what their professional accolades are, but other than that, he doesn't know much about them. "NOW WE'RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini" is a new podcast where Drew tricks his most fabulous friends into having unscripted, unstructured, and slightly unhinged discussions about things you can't find about them on google. Every week enjoy new episodes with "friends of Drew" from the worlds of Broadway, TV, Film and beyond.

Season one guests include Tony nominees: Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Broadway stars: Justin Guarini (American Idiot), Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Amber Ardolino (Hamilton), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Brandon Ellis (Bandstand), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Julia Mattison (Godspell), F. Michael Haynie (Frozen), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys), Colton Ryan (Little Voice on Apple+). Additional guests include singer/songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, composer/lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver, Rachel Zegler (Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story), Brittany Holljes from the band Delta Rae, television icon Marc Summers (Double Dare), and more to be announced!

