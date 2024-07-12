Brianne Buishas, Courtnie Keaton and Sydney Law To Headline 2025 FACE TO FACE FILMS Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brianne Buishas, Courtnie Keaton and Sydney Law, ensemble members at Face to Face Films, will headline the company's 2025 workshop production of their new drama. A projected 2025-2026 Off-Broadway premiere is expected.

The original play, written and directed by founder Anthony M. Laura, focuses on a school shooting where Vera (Brianne Buishas) survived, only to find out her twin sister Delilah (also played by Ms. Buishas in flashbacks prior to the event) was the sole person responsible for the shooting. As Vera and Delilah's girlfriend Gwendolyn (Courtnie Keaton) try to investigate what drove Delilah to such an act, they form an alliance with Paris (Sydney Law), an acquaintance of Vera's sister who holds a shocking secret about the events leading up to the shooting.

This will mark the first original work written and directed by Mr. Laura since the beginning of his memory trilogy in 2019.

Ms. Buishas and Ms. Keaton can currently be seen as principal actors in the upcoming December production of Mr. Laura's "Duality" in the roles of Eloise Greenway and Lucy McPhee, respectively. Ms. Law will perform the role of Eloise Greenway as Ms. Buishas's understudy this fall.

More information available at www.facetofacefilms.net

