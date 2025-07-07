Booth McGowan's IGUANA BECOMES MARCO to be Presented at Quick and Dirty Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quick and Dirty Theatre Company will present "The Iguana Becomes Marco" by Booth McGowan. An unsettling story about the animals we let become us.

This new one-act play charts the mental and physical descent of a recent college graduate Marco (Marco Quesada) after an encounter with an Iguana (Luke Wisniewski) on a friends-trip to his Uncle Bill and Aunt Annie's house in Tallahassee, Florida.

Will the dour Chief of Police (Bobby Cole) crack the elusive case of the Iguana, or will his obliging assistant Maximilian (Booth McGowan) ruin the whole shebang? Only a ticket will tell...

At once a thrilling horror-comedy, as well as an abstraction of addiction, sexuality, gender, and youth, "The Iguana Becomes Marco" will take you for a ride through the pores of your salience circuit and into a brand new side of human perception. Besmirched by former imaginary friend Jimmy Bob Bo-Thumper as the "master of contemporary derangement," Booth McGowan is ready to see you at the show

Since its inception two years ago - in July, 2023 - in Red Hook, Brooklyn, Quick & Dirty Theatre Company has made a name for itself with over 13 community-centered productions, including "Before the Lobotomy," "Full Frontal," "The Generals," "Clown in Waiting," and "Blue Moment" by artistic director Booth McGowan, as well as world premieres of "Picture Day" by Levon Hawke (produced by McGowan and Lisa Long Adler), "Vestal Virgins" by Talia Frank-Stempel, "myTHICC" by Ming Peiffer, and "Las Cruces" by Pulitzer shortlisted playwright Lee Blessing, other recent productions include "An Eve At McTavish's" by Andrew Burden Swanson, "The Pink Bedroom" by Tennessee Williams, "Ichor" by Sean Pfautsch, and staged readings of "Yesterdays News Today" by Olivia Mermagen, "Free as a Bird" by Patrick Alwyn, "The Boy King" by Nick Bisa, and "The Committee Meeting" by Abby Royle.

At Q&D, "derangement is our regiment," and this one's bound to be deranged! Performances will take place at IRT Theatre (W. Village), July 8th & 9th at 6 pm w/ ALab Fest, and at Green Lung Studio (Red Hook), July 13th at 5 pm & 14th at 7 pm.