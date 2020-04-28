Bluebox Theatre to Livestream Production of BROKEN SNOW by Ben Andron

Bluebox Theatre, in association with Aaron Grant Theatrical, will present the live stream presentation of Ben Andron's intellectual thriller Broken Snow on Wednesday, April 29th via the company's YouTube channel to benefit American Alliance For Theatre & Education.



The American Alliance for Theatre & Education serves and inspires a growing collective of theatre artists, educators, and scholars committed to transforming young people and communities through the theatre arts. As teachers and theatre professionals, they are passionate about furthering the education of future artists. Donations can be made during and after the broadcast at https://www.aate.com/donate-now-. Following the live stream, the presentation will be posted on the Aaron Grant Theatrical website.



The live stream presentation will feature Jonathan Kiddrane as Kris, Francesco Lojacono as James, and Kevin Schwab as Steven.



In Broken Snow, two strangers (portrayed by Lojacono and Schwab) are brought together by the mystery & memories of an enigmatic man (Kiddrane) that will make them question everything about who they are.



Broken Snow continues a longstanding artistic collaboration between New York based producer Aaron Grant & LA based playwright Ben Andron. Broken Snow premiered in May 2017 in Miami, Florida with J's Cultural Arts Theatre (JCAT), directed by Michael Andron.



"In this COVID19 era, we're all trying to find creative solutions to hold on to some sense of normalcy," explains Andron. "The idea of continuing to explore and develop this piece of theatre through a virtual live event excites and inspires me."



Jonathan Kiddrane is an author, playwright, poet, husband of 1, father of 3, and a grandfather of 4. While new to the acting field, he's loving the challenge. Francesco Lojacono is the co-founder of Bluebox Theatre and provides sets, costumes, sound design for their productions. Kevin Schwab is the co-founder of Schwabrock Pictures and Bluebox Theatre. In addition, he is a faculty member at Townsend Harris High School and CUNY Queens College for English and Theatre Arts.



"While Broadway is dark, Bluebox is lit." In an unconventional setting and space, Bluebox Theatre co-founders Francesco Lojacono and Kevin Schwab bring the theater from their living room to yours. Determined to make the most of this difficult time and shine a light on the arts when many have gone dark, Bluebox Theatre has found new ways to share their talents and joys with others around the world.



For more information visit Blue Box Theatre, Aaron Grant Theatrical or American Alliance For Theatre & Education.





