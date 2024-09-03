Black Theatre United To Present A Voter Town Hall At New World Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Theatre United has announced its partnership with LaTosha Brown, founder of Black Voices Matter, and Brooklyn Voters Alliance to present a Voter Town Hall on Monday, September 9 at 6:00PM at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) to discuss the importance of the Black vote, the historical significance of this year's election and how artists, groups and individuals can make a difference in today's political climate.

The evening will also feature special performances from Young Gifted and Broadway, Mel Chanté and the new musical Gun & Powder.

To register for free visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/998639045267?aff=oddtdtcreator.

LaTosha Brown is an award-winning organizer, philanthropic consultant, political strategist and jazz singer with over twenty years of experience working in the non-profit and philanthropy sectors on a wide variety of issues related to political empowerment, social justice, economic development, leadership development, wealth creation and civil rights.

Black Voters Matter (BVM) is an American 501(c)(4) voting rights and community empowerment organization. BVM's stated purpose is "to increase power in our communities" by focusing on voter registration, getting out the vote, independent election-related expenditures, and organizational development & training for other grassroots groups.

Brooklyn Voters Alliance (BVA) is an all-volunteer, non-partisan organization that works to protect and expand voting rights in New York State.

Young Gifted and Broadway is a nurturing community for young Broadway performers of color. The network aims to provide not only opportunities for young artists to be seen and heard, but to also provide guidance, advocacy and unwavering encouragement for Broadway's Best and Brightest! Young Gifted and Broadway (YGB) acknowledges the significance of representation and diversity within the industry and promotes opportunities for networking and industry coaching to elevate future success in the entertainment industry. By supporting and promoting these gifted individuals, who are shaping the future of the art form we can help ensure that Broadway continues to thrive and evolve, while also honoring the rich cultural traditions that have made it such an important part of our collective history. Young Gifted and Broadway (YGB) first came together as a group of Broadway kids singing at Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor concert event centered around Black artistry and community. Since then, YGB has continued to highlight and showcase performers, at 54 Below for Black History Month, NYC Parks festivals, the 54th Annual African-American Day Parade and has organized masterclasses, theater nights, Broadway parent webinars and their inaugural Spotlight Ceremony at the Broadway Museum all to encourage young performers to follow their dreams.

Mel Chanté is a Brooklyn-based poet, artist, founder and host of the Vow to Self Podcast and author of Brown Butter. Mel seeks to inspire self-love and healing through her work. Touring major cities throughout the U.S. and Europe, including Copenhagen, Berlin, and London. She was an opening act for Rupi Kaur's World Tour, voiced meditations for one of Apple's Top 20 podcasts and has written music for International Artists. Mel Chanté's poetry and music is available on all major music streaming platforms.

The Broadway-bound American musical GUN & POWDER is inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, African American twin sisters who embark on a daring Wild West adventure that examines race, family, and identity with two fearless women who transformed from farm girls to outlaws to legends. “Freedom” will be performed by Liisi LaFontaine who plays Martha Clarke in the musical. Liisi is most known for her work in London's West End where she originated the roles of Deena Jones in DREAMGIRLS and Satine in MOULIN ROUGE. She released an EP in 2016 titled ‘Golden' and is currently working on new original music. TV credits include Freeform's “Good Trouble.” Most recently, Liisi starred as Martha Clarke in The New York Times critic's pick, GUN & POWDER at Paper Mill Playhouse.

BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community. Proceeds from the gala will support BTU's empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU's Annual Advocacy Summit, and BTU's Education program.

For more information visit www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.

Comments