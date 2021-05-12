Bill Bowers stars in New York City Children's Theater's latest family production: The Traveler!

Stream the filmed digital production through May 31st.

A love letter to modern-day immigrants who travel thousands of miles in search of a new home and community, The Traveler, is a story of one man who must say goodbye to the life he knows. On his trek, he must face obstacles, build a community, and find himself before he can discover where he belongs.

From the imaginations of celebrated mime Bill Bowers, student of the legendary Marcel Marceau, and director Andrew Frank, comes a silent and whimsical tale of one man's journey to find a new home.

Price: $20 for Unlimited Streams

Best for ages 3 and Up | Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes

Also included are pre and post-show activities for the whole family. You can purchase your family streaming pass by visiting https://nycchildrenstheater.org/show/the-traveler/.

Co-Created by Bowers and Frank, the show is directed by Andrew I. Frank and features costumes designed by Michael Growler and lighting designs by Mariel Sanchez. The show was filmed at Theatre Row by Nick Morgulis and edited by Vincent Dale.

In 1996, New York City Children's Theater began as the family theater and education program of the Tony Award-winning Vineyard Theatre. It became an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2001. New York City Children's Theater accepts original plays and musicals for young audiences that ask big questions, incite curiosity, and spark spirited discussions among kids, parents, and teachers. Notable productions include A Band of Angels, directed by Colman Domingo (winner: Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show); Interstellar Cinderella, Music and Lyrics by Laurie Berkner and Book by Barbara Zinn Kreiger; Ballerina Swan, Choreographed by Michael McGowan, adapted from Allegra Kent's children's book by Barbara Zinn Krieger; Wringer, Book and Lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, Music by Jacob Yandura, Directed by Stephen Brackett, based on the book by Jerry Spinelli; This is Sadie, directed and choreographed by Stephanie Klemons.

For more than 24 years, our local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 395,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.