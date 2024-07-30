Betsy Aidem And Colleen Litchfield To Star In Matthew Freeman's THE ASK At Wild Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Betsy Aidem (Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement; Tony Award-nominee for A Prayer for the French Republic) and Colleen Litchfield (Leopoldstadt on Broadway) will co-star in the World Premiere of The Ask by Matthew Freeman (New Dramatists alum; Kesselring Prize from the National Arts Club), directed by Jessi D. Hill (SMALL with Penguin Rep Theatre, nominated for 2024 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards). The production, presented by Theater Accident (co-producers Rose Colored Productions and Moira Stone) in association with The Flying Carpet Theatre Company, will run September 6-28 at wild project.

What does it cost to get what we need? With comedic precision, The Ask dissects a tense visit between a struggling young fundraiser and an affluent liberal donor, as they navigate the treacherous power dynamics at the heart of charitable giving. The Ask, a new play about the growing generational divide among idealistic progressives, was inspired by playwright Matthew Freeman’s 13 years of experience as a fundraiser for the ACLU.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Craig Napoliello (The Exes at Theatre Row), Lighting Design by Daisy Long (Small Acts of Daring Invention with Mason Holdings), Sound Design by Cody Hom (The Nobodies Who Were Everybody with Theater in Asylum), and Costume Design by Nicole Wee (Desperate Measures at New World Stages). The Production Stage Manager will be "Curly" Karen Schleifer with Assistant Stage Manager Daren Carollo.

Performances are scheduled on Friday, September 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 7 at 7:30pm, Sunday, September 8 at 2pm & 7:30pm, Wednesday, September 11 at 7:30pm, Thursday, September 12 at 7:30pm, Friday, September 13 at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 14 at 7:30pm, Sunday, September 15 at 2pm & 7:30pm, Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30pm, Thursday, September 19 at 7:30pm, Friday, September 20 at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 21 at 7:30pm, Sunday, September 22 at 2pm & 7:30pm, Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30pm, Thursday, September 26 at 7:30pm, Friday, September 27 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, September 28 at 2pm & 7:30pm. Tickets are available for advance purchase at https://thewildproject.org/performances/the-ask/. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

