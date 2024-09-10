Baryshnikov Arts and Orchestra of St. Luke's to Present World Premiere in Spring 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Baryshnikov Arts and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s will present an evening-length immersive co-production celebrating two milestone anniversaries—20 and 50 years, respectively—on Thursday, May 8 at 7 PM. This unique evening will feature Vivaldi’s iconic The Four Seasons interspersed with recorded sounds of nature, Angélica Negrón’s Marejada, and Anna Clyne’s Woman Holding a Balance, with lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, a MacArthur fellow and one of the most renowned designers for dance, opera, and theater.



In honor of its 20th year, Baryshnikov Arts is excited to present special performances, support more artists in its pioneering residency programs, and continue to champion creative freedom across artistic disciplines. The entire anniversary season will be announced in January 2025.

About Baryshnikov Arts

Baryshnikov Arts, founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov, is rooted in the belief that artists hold irreplaceable roles in our world, shaping perspectives, offering new approaches, and initiating crucial conversations in complex social, political, and cultural environments. Baryshnikov Arts supports extraordinary artists’ freedom to experiment with unique artistic expression that asks audiences to view the world in new ways. We are dedicated to inspiring, incubating, nurturing, and supporting courageous artists and adventurous audiences through residencies, community engagement, commissions, performances, production, and economic development.

In our nearly two-decade history, we have hosted 400+ artists in residence, presented 600+ performances, and offered multidisciplinary live and digital programming to thousands of patrons. We have been committed to presenting concerts with bespoke lighting design since our inception.

Our world-class center in New York City provides a comprehensive arts and cultural ecosystem that is a haven for inclusiveness, innovation, artistic freedom, and beauty.

We continue to support Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov’s mission of establishing thriving creative laboratories and performance spaces for artists from around the globe.

With our recent rebrand in June 2023, we expanded our capacity to create multi-platform and collaborative havens for artistic expression, innovation, and freedom as we commit further to elevating and sharing the stories of artists of diverse cultures and histories. We continue to broaden our community of artists, audiences, and supporters—all of whom believe in the power of art to foster joy and learning.

Comments