Bartlett Sher and Timothy A. Wilkins to be Honored at The Acting Company 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​The Acting Company will present “From Great Expectations, What Dreams May Come” Gala on Monday, April 21 at 583 Park Avenue, honoring Bartlett Sher (Tony Award-winning director, theatrical innovator, mentor and educator) with this year's John Houseman Award Honor, and Timothy A. Wilkins (Chair of the New York Public Radio Board and leading attorney) with the Joan M. Warburg Award Honor.

The evening will be hosted by emcees Tina Benko (Broadway's Appropriate, The Rose Tattoo, The Crucible, “The Rehearsal” (Emmy Award) and Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Patrick K. Dooley (Netflix's “The Noel Diary” and TBS' “The Last O.G.”).

This one-night-only event will celebrate more than a half a century of developing emerging actors by bringing classics and new plays across the US, giving artists, audiences and students the chance to dream and imagine what their lives could be as kings, queens, heroes, villains, scholars and creators. The evening will include a cocktail hour that begins at 6:30 PM, followed by a silent auction, special guests, performances, a gourmet dinner, live music and dancing.

Timothy K. Saunders Jr. and Tejal P. Wadhwani serve as Co-chairs for the event. The Gala Committee includes J. Barclay Collins II, Peter H. Darrow, Eric Falkenstein, Margot Harley, Dana Ivey, Jessie McClintock Kelly, Ezra Knight, Dakin Matthews, Angela Pierce, John Rando, Keith Sherman, Randy Stuzin, Rosemary Spaziani, Richard J. Reilly, Jr., Louis Rodriguez, Earl D. Weiner, Nancy Bendiner Weiss, and Lori-Ann Wynter.

is a Tony award-winner who has been described by The New York Times as one of America's “most original and exciting directors.” His production of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway is the best-selling American play in Broadway history. His productions have been nominated for over 90 Tony Awards. His other work on Broadway and in the West End includes Pictures from Home, My Fair Lady, the 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, Fiddler on the Roof, The King & I, The Bridges of Madison County, Golden Boy, Women on the Verge..., Joe Turner's Come and Gone, South Pacific, Awake and Sing!, and The Light in the Piazza. He has been a resident director at Lincoln Center Theater since 2008, where he recently directed Lerner & Lowe's Camelot and Corruption. Bart has also directed several operas, including Rigoletto (Berlin, Metropolitan Opera); Roméo et Juliette (Metropolitan Opera, Salzburg, Milan, Chicago); Faust (Baden Baden); Two Boys (ENO, Metropolitan Opera); Il Barbiere di Siviglia (Baden Baden, Metropolitan Opera), Otello, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore (Metropolitan Opera); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera, City Opera). He will direct the world premiere of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay for the Met in their 2025-2026 season. His film of Oslo (HBO, 2021) was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won a Critics Choice Award. Bart recently mounted a hit revival of Kiss Me Kate at the Barbican in London, and his upcoming work includes Millions, Dolly: An Original Musical, and a stage adaptation of the movie-musical La La Land.

TIMOTHY A. WILKINS

heads Freshfields' global client sustainability team, comprised of leaders from the firm's transactional, regulatory and litigation practices, who advise clients on environmental, social and governance matters. Wilkins' practice includes leading the firm in its partnerships with clients, public policymakers and regulators in their joint effort to tackle the broader range of sustainability issues impacting business and society. Wilkins is a Lecturer at Columbia Law School and an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law School. He also serves as the Co-Chair of the Sustainability Legal Leaders Forum. Wilkins has been active in philanthropy and board service at several institutions in New York City and nationally. He currently is the Chair of the Board at New York Public Radio and previously served as Chair of the Board for the social justice organization, The Opportunity Agenda. He also served on the Board of the New York City Economic Development Corporation as Chair of the Governance Committee, appointed by the Mayor of New York City, and the Board of the New York Public Theater, as Co-Chair of the Governance Committee. Other board service includes serving as a trustee for The Peer Health Exchange and The Dalton School. He has been selected five times to the Top 100 Ethnic Minority Executives by Empower and received The Visionary Leader Award from Harlem Grown in 2023 and the Gala Award by Pure Earth. He has been recognized by Chambers and Crain's Business as a Leader in Sustainability. Formerly, Wilkins served in Tokyo as the Vice-Chair of the Legal Services Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, where he worked as an investment banker and lawyer for 11 years. Wilkins is a graduate of Harvard College (magna cum laude), Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School, where he was a Ford Foundation Fellow in Public International Law and editor of the International Law Journal.

Comments