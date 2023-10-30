Barrett Wilbert Weed Will Improvise A Musical With Shitzprobe At The New York Comedy Festival

Taking place Friday, November 10th at 10:00pm at City Winery Loft.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Barrett Wilbert Weed from Broadway's Mean Girls and Heathers The Musical, is joining the cast of Click Here to improvise a full musical on the spot based on a title made up by the audience, as part of the New York Comedy Festival! Taking place Friday, November 10th at 10:00pm at City Winery Loft. Tickets at Click Here

Ali Reed, Kiki Mikkelsen, and Adrien Pellerin, the creators of Shitzprobe, are proud to be presenting Shitzprobe as part of the New York Comedy Festival for their second year in a row. Ali, Kiki, and Adrien will be joined onstage by the rest of the Shitzprobe cast: Adrian Frimpong, Daniel Tepper, and Chris Grace (NBC's Superstore).

Shitzprobe! Where a special Broadway Guest Star improvises a musical for their very first time, based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that has never been done before! Past guests have included Broadway stars from Wicked, Aladdin, Come From Away, Chicago, Company, Waitress, Kinky Boots, and more. The rest of the cast is chock full of the best musical improvisers in New York City, who have been seen on Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Funny Or Die, and on Broadway in shows such as School Or Rock, Groundhog Day, The Prom, and Elf. All of the music and lyrics are completely improvised with a live band right before your eyes, so the show you see will never be seen again!

Shitzprobe feat. Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls, Heathers The Musical)
Friday, November 10th @ 10:00pm
City Winery Loft
25 11TH AVE (AT 15TH STREET)
NEW YORK, NY 10011
Ticket Price: $20
Box Office Phone Number: 646.751.6033

Buy Tickets: Click Here




