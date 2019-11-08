BWW Review: ONE DISCORDANT VIOLIN at 59E59 Theaters is for Music Lovers and Many More

"Music is a bird's answer to the grunting heaviness of words."

-from One Discordant Violin



One Discordant Violin is an enthralling play adapted by Anthony Black from the short story by Yann Martel, the author of Life of Pi. It is directed by Ann-Marie Kerr and Anthony Black, and features an original score by Aaron Collier and Jacques Mindreau. This is a theatrical experience like no other. The two-hander that stars Anthony Black and Jacques Mindreau brings together compelling storytelling and the finest classical violin.



One Discordant Violin tells of a young, aspiring writer from Canada who comes to Washington DC to visit a college friend. While exploring the city alone, he happens upon a dilapidated performance venue, the Merridew Theatre where a group of Vietnam War veterans are performing a classical concert. His curiosity leads him to attend the performance. The concert turns out to be very affecting especially because of the one unfinished musical piece by an unknown American composer, John Morton.

Anthony Black tells the story of the young traveler and his experiences in great detail. He deftly assumes multiple roles to bring other characters to life. His monologue is complemented by the extraordinary talents of violinist, vocalist and composer, Jacques Mindreau. The combination of words, music, and fine staging makes One Discordant Violin entrancing as it flows seamlessly from one moment to the next.

The Design Team has done a great job of bringing the show to the Upper East Side stage. They include lives sound design and music direction by Aaron Collier; projection design by Nick Bottomley; lighting design by Nick Bottomley and Anna Shepard; and set design by Anthony Black. The Stage Manager is Ingrid Risk.

One Discordant Violin shows how music touches the soul, stimulates the imagination, and has a profound effect on people. It's a beautiful piece of theatre that should be seen and appreciated.

Produced by 2b theatre company, One Discordant Violin is now at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). The show runs for 70 minutes with no intermission. It will be performed for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 24. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 pm; Saturday at 2:15 pm & 7:15 pm; Sunday at 2:15 pm. Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit https://www.59e59.org/.

