BURNS DISTILLED Celebration Honoring Robert Burns to Take Place at The McKittrick Hotel

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, will host Burns Distilled, a special celebration of the Scottish Bard, Robert Burns, on the eve of his 264th birthday. Day and evening presentations will take place in The Club Car and The Hideout at Gallow Green on January 24.

Hosted by world-renowned Burns performer and Braveheart film actor, Andrew Weir, Burns Distilled is a heart-warming and fast-paced telling of the Scottish bard's story, punctuated with great whisky and fueled by music that nurtures the soul. Weir will be accompanied by Pipe Major Lorne Cousin, The Burns Distilled band - led by Steve Gibb with some of Broadway's finest musicians, and a host of special guest performers.

This is a Burns Night supper like no other - distilled to perfection to ensure the optimal sampling of this national hero's work - and tastefully lubricated with "uisge beatha" ("water of life" i.e. whisky) and a traditional Scottish dinner.

Across Scotland, Burns Night celebrates the life and work of 18th-century Scottish poet and lyricist, Robert Burns, each year on January 25th. The national icon is credited with penning many poems and songs - including the Hogmanay and New Year's Eve anthem, "Auld Lang Syne."

Reservations include live music, heart-warming storytelling, a Talisker welcome cocktail, Glenfiddich, Mortlach, Bruichladdich, and Laphroaig whisky tastings, and three-course dinner crafted by The McKittrick Hotel's Executive Chef, Pascal Le Seac'h.

Tickets for Burns Distilled are $175 per person. Guests must be at least 21 to attend. Please drink responsibly.

Two seatings are offered exclusively on Tuesday, January 24th at 1:45PM and 5:45PM. The running time is 2 hours with no intermission.

Sláinte, For Auld Lang Syne!

Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and At The Illusionist's Table are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

