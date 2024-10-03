BURNOUT PARADISE Will Premiere Off-Broadway at St. Ann's Warehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burnout Paradise will make its off-Broadway premiere at St. Ann's Warehouse in November. Performances will run November 12-December 1.

Four performers on four treadmills….a delusional and physical celebration of our struggle to establish boundaries in life.

Australia’s Pony Cam enacts the recklessness, euphoria, and optimism that comes before burnout. What begins as a simple wager between performer and audience becomes a desperate attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks that confront the limitations of the performers’ bodies, spirits, and minds. This is not an endurance feat. Nor is it performance art. It is an unraveling realization that the system we participate in is not designed for us.

The cast includes Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub, and Hugo Williams.

Learn more at https://stannswarehouse.org/show/burnout-paradise/.

