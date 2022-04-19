BRUCE MCCULLOCH: TALES OF BRAVERY AND STUPIDITY to be Presented Off-Broadway

Comedian, actor, writer, director and Kid In The Hall, Bruce McCulloch has announced the off-Broadway run of his new show, Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity, running June 1 - 12 at SoHo Playhouse. Produced by Westbeth Entertainment, performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now available at SoHo Playhouse.

Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity is a one-man show that moves brilliantly between funny, relatable and surprisingly touching. Using music, stand-up, and storytelling, Bruce McCulloch takes us on a poetic flyover of his life "pursuing stories" and makes an unspoken agreement with the audience to contemplate the world together. Tales combines Bruce's knack for effin' funny observations with his humanistic yearnings, looking at the bravely stupid things he's done, and things we all do as we try and make sense of our messy lives.

Bruce McCulloch is a Canadian actor, writer, and director with a career spanning television, theatre and film. Bruce will star in the new Kids in the Hall series premiering May 13 on Amazon Prime and in the documentary, Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, premiering May 20 on Amazon Prime.

Bruce has written or performed several one-man shows including Two-Headed Roommate, Jazz Stenographers, and Slightly Bigger. Tales is the first one-man show to run in New York.

His first book, Let's Start a Riot was released by Harper Collins and Tales will be the basis for his next book. He released two spoken word/comedy/music CDs: Shame-based Man and The Drunk Baby Project.

In television, Bruce has written and performed in Young Drunk Punk (a series inspired by his own life), Death Comes to Town, and This Blows (web series) all for CBC, and he created Carpoolers for ABC. He has directed such shows as SNL, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Schitt's Creek, and Trailer Park Boys. Most recently, Bruce directed and produced the third season of the sketch series, TallBoyz, for CBC, which is now available to watch on Fuse.

Bruce has also written and/or directed several films including Dog Park, Superstar, Stealing Harvard and Comeback Season.

More on Westbeth Entertainment:

Westbeth Entertainment has consistently delivered critically acclaimed, financially successful, groundbreaking productions for over 35 years. WestBeth's ability to meld creative vision with financial and production savvy has created a unique company out of making artists' and audience's dreams come true.

Developing and introducing artists and talent to North American audiences has a big part of WestBeth's history. From Billy Connolly to Eddie Izzard, The Jim Henson Company to John Leguizamo and Trevor Noah to Hannah Gadsby, WBE has been the creative catalyst, partner and producer of some of the most innovative performances and productions on the continent in venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, Toronto's Massey Hall, Chicago's Chicago Theatre and even New York's Radio City Musical Hall.

With entertainment and audience enjoyment being a key element, our most recent productions include: Eddie Izzard's 'Wunderbar' US tour, Professor Brian Cox's 'Universal' North American Tour, Hannah Gadsby's 'Douglas' Off-Broadway run and Brian Henson's "Puppet Up! Uncensored" at Knott's Berry Farm. Other productions include Eddie Izzard's first US book tour for his memoir 'Believe Me', a New York Times Bestseller, North American debut of Australia's comedy group Aunty Donna, Hannah Gadsby's North American debut of Nanette, Dylan Moran's Off The Hook' North American Tour, Noel Fielding (of The Mighty Boosh and the Great British Bake Off) North American debut tour 'An Evening with Noel Fielding', ongoing development production of Robert Townsend's 'Living The Shuffle', Las Vegas engagement of Brian Henson's 'Puppet Up! Uncensored' at the Venetian's Sands Showroom, Eddie Izzard's Force Majeure American Tour performed in all 50 states; Billy Connolly's High Horse tour, the Off-Broadway run of comedian Trevor Noah's Born a Crime; Eric Idle's What About Dick at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles; John Leguizamo's Ghetto Klown on Broadway, the West End, and Colombia, South America; and the national tour, Off-Broadway, Australia tour and Edinburgh Fringe Festival runs of Puppet Up!